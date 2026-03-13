Inter-state border situation with Assam raises concern in Nagaland Assembly

Kohima: The prevailing situation in the disputed belt along the 512-km Assam-Nagaland border figured prominently in the Nagaland Assembly on Thursday, with legislators expressing concern over security issues, alleged encroachments, and administrative difficulties faced by residents in the border areas.

Raising the issue during question hour, Naga People’s Front MLA Achumbemo Kikon said Nagaland’s border areas continue to remain vulnerable, particularly the Ralan sector, which falls under his constituency and this area shares around 105 km of border with Assam.

He highlighted that recent incidents in the area require urgent attention and appealed for deployment of more police personnel in the area.

Responding to the query, Deputy Chief Minister, Yanthungo Patton, who holds Border Affairs portfolio, informed the house that a temporary police outpost has been set up at present, while a proposal to establish a permanent outpost is under process and will be taken up at the earliest.

With regard to the establishment of a permanent police outpost at Lio-Longchym, he said the matter is currently under examination by the state government.

The Deputy Chief Minister also informed that the government is examining to set up nine new police outposts in border villages.

During a series of supplementary questions raised by Kikon, Patton stated that the state had withdrawn all police outposts following the 1972 Interim Agreement, whereas Assam has since established 63 permanent police outposts along the Assam-Nagaland border.

Replying to a starred question raised by MLA, Achumbemo Kikon on whether any plantation drive has been undertaken in the disputed area belt (Ralan area) following the recent eviction drive, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Village Guards, C.L. John informed the House that no plantation drive has been carried out so far.

However, he stated that the department is considering initiating such a drive in the coming months.

Responding to a supplementary question on whether Forest Guards have been posted to patrol the Reserve Forest in the DAB, the Minister said that the area is currently being patrolled by Neutral forces and that the state has not stationed any personnel there at present.

In another supplementary question raised by Kikon regarding whether any action has been taken by the concerned department on the issue of extending a power line from the Nagaland side to Tchunjanphen and neighboring villages in the border areas, Minister for Power and Parliamentary Affairs, K.G. Kenye stated that the department’s attempt to provide electricity supply has been stalled.

He explained that the Right of Way (RoW) for the proposed line passes through the disputed area, with a larger portion falling under Assam. However, he assured that the department is actively exploring an alternative route to provide power supply to the area.

Kikon also pointed out that several villages in the border areas, which are recognised by the state government during geo-tagging falls under Assam and should be properly demarcated during the census exercise.

Sharing the concern, Minister for PHE & Cooperation, Jacob Zhimomi suggested writing to the concerned ministry or department to ensure real-time population data and correct geographical mapping of Nagaland.

This, he said, would help ensure that the implementation of government schemes is not hindered and that people in border areas are not deprived of basic facilities and the benefits of government programmes.