Inter-State Drug Racket Dismantled in Puttur: Three Individuals Apprehended with MDMA

Puttur: In a significant crackdown on inter-state drug trafficking, the Puttur Rural Police successfully apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in the illicit transportation of MDMA from Puttur towards Sullia. The operation, conducted with precision, resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of narcotics and other incriminating materials.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Muhammed Ajmal C @ Ajju (30), a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala; Ismail (28), hailing from the Wayanad district of Kerala; and Sansheer (27), also from Kozhikode, Kerala.

Law enforcement officials intercepted the suspects’ vehicle and, upon thorough inspection, discovered 53.58 grams of MDMA, a banned substance, with an estimated street value of Rs 5,38,800. Authorities allege that the accused intended to distribute the narcotics within the region. In addition to the MDMA, a deadly weapon, specifically a sword, was recovered from the vehicle.

Police seized a car used in the commission of the crime, the aforementioned sword, multiple mobile phones, and Rs 10,000 in cash from the accused.

A formal case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Crime No. 25/2026, invoking Sections 8C, 22(C), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, as well as Section 25(1B)(B) of the Arms Act. The arrested individuals are currently in custody, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to ascertain the full extent of their criminal network.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were purportedly engaged in supplying narcotics to various locations, including Kerala, Goa, and Karnataka. Furthermore, it has been established that cases were previously registered against the accused in the Kozhikode, Kannur, and Wayanad districts of Kerala, and they were reportedly evading legal proceedings.

Notably, Muhammad Ajmal C, also known as Ajju, has been identified as a suspect in a prior NDPS case (Crime No. 04/2026) registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station. His associate, Ismail, is also implicated in a narcotics trafficking case in the Kozhikode district of Kerala.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Puttur Sub-Division DySP Pramod Kumar and spearheaded by Puttur Rural Police Station in-charge Inspector Sunil Kumar, Dakshina Kannada DSB Inspector Nanda Kumar, Sub-Inspectors Gunapala and Sushma J. Bhandari, along with dedicated members of the special team and district cyber staff.