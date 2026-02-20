Mini Tempo Collision Damages Netravathi Bridge Safety Fence, Raising Concerns

Mangaluru: An early morning accident on Wednesday saw a mini tempo collide with the compound wall of the Netravathi Bridge, resulting in significant damage to the structure’s safety fence. While the driver of the vehicle sustained only minor injuries, the incident has sparked concerns regarding the bridge’s vulnerability to potential suicide attempts.

The collision occurred in the early hours, with the tempo overturning after impact. The primary damage was sustained by the iron safety fencing, which had been installed along the bridge at a cost of approximately ₹60–63 lakh. The fencing was erected by the Mangaluru Urban Development Department (MUDD) following a series of suicide incidents reported at the location.

Five years ago, the Netravathi Bridge gained national attention due to the death of Café Coffee Day founder V. G. Siddhartha, who died by suicide at the bridge. This, along with several other similar incidents, prompted the MUDD to implement preventative measures, including the installation of fencing and CCTV cameras, aimed at deterring individuals from taking their lives at the site.

Since the implementation of these measures, authorities have reported a significant reduction in suicide attempts on the bridge over the past five years. Reports indicate that only two individuals have managed to bypass the fencing, accessing the river via a pipeline attached to the compound wall. Overall, the fencing project has been considered largely successful in achieving its objective. The maintenance of both the fencing and the associated CCTV surveillance system was transferred from the MUDD to the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

The recent accident has compromised the integrity of the fencing, with portions torn apart by the force of the impact. Videos and images of the damaged structure is currently circulating on social media platforms, fueling public apprehension about the bridge’s security. Online discussions reflect growing concerns that the damage has once again rendered the bridge susceptible to suicide attempts.

Citizens are now urging the MCC to take immediate action to repair the damaged fencing. The prompt restoration of the safety barrier is deemed critical to maintaining the safety on the bridge and preventing future incidents. The MCC has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident or the timeline for repairs.