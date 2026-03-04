Interfaith Harmony Shines as Yenepoya Hosts Shared Iftar Observance

Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of interfaith unity, Dr. Yenepoya Abdullah Kunhi, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha, and Dr. Vishal Hegde co-hosted an Iftar gathering on March 4th at the Yenepoya School Ground, Jeppinamogaru. The event, held during the holy month of Ramadan, served as a potent symbol of unity, mutual respect, and harmonious coexistence within Mangaluru’s diverse community. A significant number of prominent community leaders, government officials, and members of various faiths attended, underscoring broad support for interreligious dialogue and understanding in the region.

Dr. Abdullah Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), warmly welcomed the attendees and extended Ramadan greetings. He emphasized that Ramadan encompasses not only fasting but also sharing with those less fortunate and nurturing unity. He highlighted the significance of fasting across various religions and fondly remembered the late Dr. Vinay Hegde, recalling their past Iftar celebrations together and acknowledging his profound loss to both the family and society.

Dr. Kunhi expressed gratitude to Dr. Vishal Hegde for his willingness to co-host the event and acknowledged the support of Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha. Underscoring that “the greatest religion in the world is humanity,” he offered prayers for peace, good health, and safety for all, particularly in light of ongoing global conflicts. He voiced hope for an end to wars and for the continued safety and well-being of the people of the district, state, and country who are abroad. Dr. Kunhi also extended a warm welcome to dignitaries, including Speaker U. T. Khader and Dr. Shantharam Shetty, encouraging continued celebrations of such occasions to fortify communal bonds.

Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha conveyed heartfelt Ramadan wishes to the Muslim community, recognizing the spiritual depth of the holy month characterized by fasting, prayer, and charity. Drawing parallels between Ramadan and the Christian observance of Lent, he emphasized the shared spiritual foundations of sacrifice, reflection, and renewal.

He stressed the importance of dismantling prejudice and fostering harmony in the face of societal divisions. He affirmed that celebrating festivals of different religions helps dispel misunderstandings and strengthens unity, brotherhood, and inclusiveness. “Our origin and destiny are the same. We are brothers and sisters. Superficial differences may create hurdles, but an open heart binds us together,” the Bishop stated.

Bishop Saldanha also referenced the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — urging collective action for the betterment of humanity. His message of empathy and shared responsibility resonated deeply with the audience as he concluded by wishing the Muslim community a blessed and joyous Ramadan.

Dr. Shantharam Shetty, a prominent speaker, elaborated on the broader significance of Iftar, characterizing it as more than simply breaking the daily fast. He explained that Iftar, observed globally by Muslims, strengthens family ties and fosters community solidarity. This act embodies gratitude, charity, and compassion, serving as a reminder to support the poor, the disabled, and the underprivileged.

Dr. Shetty emphasized that compassion, brotherhood, and selflessness are advocated by all religions. He noted that the core values of Ramadan promote empathy, love, and the rejection of greed and envy, adding that prayer and devotion ultimately lead to divine grace and fulfillment.

Reflecting on Mangaluru’s cultural heritage, Dr. Shetty lauded the city’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony. Having resided in the city for over six decades, he highlighted its spirit of unity and offered prayers for global peace, expressing hope for a swift resolution to ongoing international conflicts.

The Iftar gathering was attended by a distinguished array of community leaders and government officials, demonstrating broad support for interfaith harmony. Notable attendees included MLC Ivan D’Souza, Deputy Commissioner Darshan, Inspector General of Police (Western Range) Amit Singh, Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy, Chairman of Rohan Corporation Rohan Monteiro, Chairman of Land Trades Srinath Hebbar, U.T. Iftikar, PRO of the Mangalore Diocese Roy Castelino, and numerous other dignitaries.

Rouchelle Tellis, a faculty member of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), served as the program’s compere and delivered the vote of thanks.