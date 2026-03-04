‘Neerigaagi Namma Nadige’ Padayatra Concludes, Congress Leaders Criticize BJP on Irrigation Project Delays

Kundapur: The ‘Neerigaagi Namma Nadige’ (Walk for Water) padayatra, organized to advocate for improved irrigation infrastructure, concluded in Siddapur with strong support from Congress party members and local organizations. Led by former MLA K. Gopal Poojary and supported by the Byndoor and Vandse Block Congress Committees, the event culminated in a ceremony where prominent Congress leaders voiced concerns and criticisms regarding the BJP’s handling of crucial regional irrigation projects.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake sharply rebuked BJP leaders, asserting that the prolonged delays in the Varahi Project could have been avoided if forest clearance had been granted for the necessary 240 hectares. He further alleged the involvement of MP B. Y. Raghavendra in altering the project’s original plan. Sorake emphasized the Congress party’s commitment to public service, regardless of electoral outcomes, and expressed confidence in the eventual implementation of the Right Bank Canal project. In a pointed remark aimed at BJP leaders, he questioned their understanding of irrigation issues.

Sorake also stressed the potential for overcoming water scarcity through the effective management of the district’s 13 rivers, which he said could facilitate numerous irrigation projects. He further criticized what he deemed as inappropriate remarks made against philanthropist G. Shankar, lauding Shankar’s contributions to humanity that transcend caste and religious boundaries.

Former MLA Gopal Poojary refuted the BJP’s allegations that he attempted to obstruct the Siddapur Lift Irrigation Scheme. He clarified that a letter he wrote to the Chief Minister in 2023 had been misinterpreted. Poojary challenged his detractors to substantiate their claims or issue a public apology, stating that their silence implied an admission of their error.

Poojary demanded that MLA Gantihole provide clarity on the BJP government’s role in the delayed Varahi project. He also criticized the persistence of what he characterized as feudalistic behavior among some legislators, even 49 years after the Land Reforms Act. Poojary appealed for unity within the Congress party, emphasizing their solidarity with farmers. He highlighted his efforts towards a Rs 597 crore proposal for the Right Bank Canal project and noted assurances from the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister regarding its implementation. He also voiced concerns about the limited impact of the Rs 190 crore Siddapur Lift Irrigation Scheme, citing that the extensive pipeline work had only benefited a restricted area.

Addressing the gathering, Poojary declared his unwavering commitment to serving the poor and the constituency. He emphasized his impartiality during his tenure as MLA and acknowledged the contributions of G. Shankar to education, health, and social sectors.

District Congress spokesperson K. Vikas Hegde criticized the Siddapur Lift Irrigation Scheme for primarily benefiting only two wards. He called for modifications to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to extend the water supply to 4,000 hectares. Hegde questioned the BJP’s inaction on the Right Bank Canal project during their time in power.

Responding to BJP criticisms labeling the march as a “damage control yatra,” Vikas Hegde questioned who would address the actual damage caused by the confusion surrounding the lift irrigation scheme. He dismissed claims of ending Gopala Poojary’s political career as wishful thinking. Hegde credited former leader Jayaprakash Hegde for initiating a long-term project through the construction of a saltwater barrier. He also criticized the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, alleging that despite the installation of taps, water supply remained absent in the Byndoor constituency. He further described the practice of lifting water from the Horiabbe diversion weir as unscientific.

The gathering also heard from Brahmavar Sugar Factory President Sampigedi Sanjeeva Shetty and Varahi Water Users Association President Santosh Shetty Baladi, among other party workers and local leaders.

District Collector Swarup T K visited the protest site and engaged in discussions with the protesters. He received their memorandum and assured them that the demands of the farmers and locals would be conveyed to the government. DySP H. D. Kulkarni, Tahsildar Pradeep Kurudekar, and CPI Santosh Kaikini were also present at the event.