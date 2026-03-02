Iran conflict: Indian national dies in Oman after oil tanker attacked by Unmanned Surface Vessel

Muscat: India on Monday suffered its first casualty in the ongoing Iran conflict as an oil tanker was reportedly targetted in the Gulf of Oman, killing an Indian on board.

“The Embassy of India expresses its deepest condolences on the tragic demise of an Indian national on board MKD Vyom. The Embassy is in close coordination with the local authorities in Oman to facilitate the safe and early repatriation of our nationals on board the vessel,” the Embassy of India in Oman posted on X.

“We remain committed to extending all possible assistance in this matter,” it added.

According to Oman’s official news agency, the oil tanker MKD VYOM, flagged to the Republic of the Marshall Islands, was attacked by an Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) approximately 52 nautical miles off the coast of the Sultanate of Oman.

“The vessel was carrying an estimated 59,463 metric tonnes of cargo. The attack triggered a fire and explosion within the main engine room, resulting in the fatality of one crew member of Indian nationality,” it added.

The Oman News Agency added: “In coordination with the Maritime Security Centre, the tanker’s complement of 21 crew members — 16 Indian nationals, four Bangladeshi nationals, and one Ukrainian national — was evacuated via the commercial vessel MV SAND, which flies the flag of the Republic of Panama. Simultaneously, a vessel from the Royal Navy of Oman is monitoring the condition of the stricken tanker and issuing the necessary navigational warnings to vessels transiting the same maritime zone.”

Earlier in the day, Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik held telephone calls with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing developments in the military escalation in the region, and the consequent repercussions on security and stability.

“The calls stressed the importance of joining international efforts to stop escalating tensions immediately, and returning to the paths of dialogue and diplomacy, to help contain the crisis and promote security and stability,” Oman’s Foreign Ministry stated.

On Sunday, Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi participated, via videoconference, in the 15th extraordinary meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held under the chairmanship of Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain and current President of the Ministerial Council.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Foreign Ministers of the GCC member states and the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Albusaidi renewed Oman’s solidarity with the other GCC member states regarding the measures they are taking to safeguard their security and stability.

“He affirmed the importance of continuing collective action to halt the war in the region, address its causes and serious repercussions, and intensify diplomatic efforts and contacts in this regard,” said Oman’s Foreign Ministry.