PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince discuss evolving situation in West Asia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, during which he also condemned the recent attacks on the country.

PM Modi and Mohammed bin Salman agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability remains important.

“Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance. I thanked him for looking after the well-being of the Indian community in these difficult times,” PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Ras Tanura oil refinery suffered limited damage due to debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday, citing an official source at the Ministry of Energy. The incident caused limited fire, which was contained by emergency response teams. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Some operational units at the refinery were closed as a precautionary measure, without any impact on the supply of petroleum products to local markets, Saudi Press Agency reported.

On February 28, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Iranian attacks that targetted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, expressing readiness to take all measures to defend the country’s security and safeguard its people and territory.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks that targeted the Riyadh Region and the Eastern Province, which were successfully intercepted. These attacks cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way whatsoever, and they came despite the Iranian authorities’ knowledge that the Kingdom had affirmed it would not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran,” Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

“In light of this unjustified aggression, the Kingdom affirms that it will take all necessary measures to defend its security and safeguard its territory, its citizens, and its residents, including the option of responding to the aggression,” it added.

The latest conflict in West Asia began after joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, aimed at degrading Tehran’s missile capabilities and broader military infrastructure.

The opening wave of the operation killed senior figures in the Iranian leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a sweeping response from Iran in the form of drone and missile attacks targetting US assets, regional capitals and allied forces across West Asia.