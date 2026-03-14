Iranian warship crew partly repatriated from Kochi amid Iran–US tensions

Kochi: India has repatriated more than 100 non-essential crew members of an Iranian naval vessel that docked at Kochi earlier this month, even as the warship continues to remain berthed at the southern port, here amid escalating hostilities between Iran and the United States.

Officials familiar with the development said the sailors were flown out late on Friday night on a Turkish airline flight after India facilitated their departure on humanitarian grounds.

The aircraft is believed to have stopped at Colombo where an Iranian warship was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.

The repatriated sailors were part of the crew of the Iranian naval ship IRIS Lavan, which had docked at Kochi port the same day the naval confrontation unfolded in the Indian Ocean Region.

Sources said the vessel originally had 183 personnel on board, but with the departure of the non-essential crew members, around 50 sailors have remained with the ship for operational and maintenance requirements.

Indian authorities have been closely monitoring the situation since the vessel arrived, particularly in the backdrop of the rapidly deteriorating military situation between Tehran and Washington.

Officials indicated that the presence of the Iranian warship in Kochi was being handled with caution while ensuring adherence to maritime protocols and diplomatic sensitivities.

While the remaining crew members continue to stay on board the vessel, there has been no official indication yet on when the warship will leave Indian waters.

Maritime and security agencies are maintaining a close watch on developments in the region.

The episode has drawn attention in diplomatic and naval circles as the Indian Ocean has witnessed heightened strategic activity following the confrontation between Iran and the United States earlier this month.