LPG supply stabilises in several cities; customers report smooth bookings, quick deliveries

New Delhi: The availability and distribution of LPG cylinders is improving across several cities, with customers and vendors reporting normal supplies and quicker deliveries amid earlier concerns about shortages.

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, customers at gas agencies said the process of receiving cylinders has become faster and more organised.

A customer said he had booked a cylinder two days earlier and was able to receive it quickly. “We booked the cylinder the day before yesterday. Today it took us at most an hour here. As soon as we got the voucher, we submitted the slip and took the cylinder. There was no need to stand in line,” he said.

Delivery agents in the city also said the distribution process is running smoothly with minimal crowds at agencies.

“We don’t have queues for taking cylinders here. All the work is done through vouchers. There is no crowd here and the supply is smooth,” a delivery agent said.

Another delivery agent said cylinders booked a day earlier were now being delivered within 24 hours. “There is no crowd here. Gas is being supplied on time. Cylinders booked yesterday are being delivered today,” he said.

In Etah, the situation was also reported to be stable. At Deepak Gas Agency, adequate stock of LPG cylinders is available and customers are receiving supplies without difficulty.

Deepak Sisodia, proprietor of Deepak Gas Service, said there is no need for panic. “Gas is being distributed smoothly and there is sufficient stock. People should not pay attention to rumours. Bookings and supplies are happening as usual,” he said.

In Punjab’s Amritsar, residents said the availability of LPG cylinders has improved compared to the past few days.

A local resident said earlier there appeared to be a shortage but the situation has now normalised. “We booked our cylinder and the delivery man easily delivered it at home. Earlier there were queues outside the agency, but not anymore,” he said.

Another resident said booking has also become easier. “Earlier my cylinder was not getting booked. But when I tried about ten minutes ago, it got booked easily and I received the confirmation message,” he said.

In Bathinda, residents said LPG cylinders are being distributed smoothly through app-based bookings.

“By booking, it is being received easily,” a local said.

Similar reports came from Patna in Bihar, where vendors said supply remains uninterrupted and deliveries are being carried out regularly.

Vendor Anil Kumar said there is no shortage. “Those whose numbers have been called are receiving gas without any issues,” he said.

Another vendor, Ravindra Kumar, said cylinders are being delivered door-to-door to ensure customers do not face inconvenience.

“There is no shortage and no problem. Every customer is getting gas through bookings,” he said.

Residents in Patna also confirmed that supplies are being received without difficulty.

“We are getting gas properly. By making a call, we are receiving it and have not faced any problem,” a local resident said.