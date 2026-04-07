‘It wasn’t possible to connect as he wanted’: Vinicius opens up on Alonso rift

Madrid: Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr admitted on Monday that he had a difficult relationship with former coach Xabi Alonso, but insisted he gets on much better with current coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg at home to Bayern Munich, Vinicius was asked about his relationship with Alonso, who was sacked in January after just over seven months in the job.

The forward drew controversy with his angry reaction after being substituted in the second half of the first meeting of the season between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona in October, and admitted that although “every coach has their method,” he “didn’t connect with him the way he (Alonso) wanted.”

“It was a difficult moment because I played a lot of matches but had little game time. The coach has his method. Every coach has their own way, and I think it wasn’t possible to connect as he wanted and as the team wanted. But it was a learning experience. I learned a lot and the players helped me during that time as well,” he said.

He said his problems with Alonso were a “learning experience,” but added that he now has a “special connection” with former B-team boss Arbeloa.

“After reflecting a lot, I have improved as a person, and I hope I can continue like this with Arbeloa, with whom I have a wonderful connection. He has always given me confidence and told me exactly what I need to do. I am prepared and ready to play great matches for this club that has given me so much.”,” commented Vinicius.

“I’m not referring to my connection with Xabi Alonso, I’m talking about the game method and what happened. With Arbeloa, I’ve had a special connection, just as I did with Ancelotti. He has always given me confidence, made it clear what he expects from me, and I give everything for this team, as I always have and always will,” he added.

Asked about the progress in the fight against racism, Vinicius said, “It’s always a complicated topic to talk about, but it happens often. I hope we can continue this fight. It’s important that Lamine Yamal speaks out, and this can help others. We are famous, we have money, and we can balance things better, but the poor, the black people everywhere, surely face more difficulties than us. We need to stick together.”