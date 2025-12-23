Jai Hind Sports Club Hosts Successful 59th R. N. Utchil Memorial Athletics Meet

Mumbai: The Jai Hind Sports Club, a prominent community-based organization dedicated to sports, successfully hosted its 59th R. N. Utchil Memorial Athletics Meet on December 21, 2025, at the Karnataka Sporting Association Ground, Churchgate. The event drew enthusiastic participation from over 300 athletes and attracted hundreds of sports enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant and inspiring atmosphere.

With a legacy spanning over 80 years, the Jai Hind Sports Club, representing the Moya (Bovi) community from the coastal districts, has consistently played a crucial role in nurturing sporting talent and producing achievers at state, national, and international levels. This year’s athletics meet continued this tradition, showcasing both seasoned athletes and promising young talents.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Ms. Divya Udyawar, followed by the opening ceremony presided over by K. K. Battapadi. Narayan B. Udyawar formally declared the meeting open. A solemn two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the late Surendra B. Uchil.

The athletics meet featured a diverse range of events, catering to various age groups and interests. These included track races, javelin throw (below 15 years), long jump, shot put for men and women, and 200m and 400m walk events. Adding a touch of levity and excitement, especially for children and families, were fun events such as the Chocolate Race, Aiming the Ball, Lemon and Spoon Race, Rolling a Cycle Tyre with a Stick, and Balancing the Plate on the Head (Women).

A highlight of the meet was the Inter-Kutumba Relay Race, contested by six Kutumbas: Atingeremoyar, Erodimoyar, Karpatkiryamoyar, Bayekaremoyar, Ulladmoyar, and Cherupmoyar. Bayekaremoyar emerged victorious, with Erodimoyar securing the runners-up position.

For the first time, the event featured an Inter-Kutumba Tug of War (Men). Ulladmoyar Kutumba claimed the championship title after defeating Atingeremoyar in the final. In the Women’s Tug of War, teams were divided into Central and Western groups, with the Central Team winning the contest.

The final event of the day was a football match between Central and Western teams, with the Western Team achieving a decisive 3–0 victory.

Narayan B. Udyawar recognized two outstanding young athletes for their achievements: Ayaan Mangesh Someshwar, a talented football goalkeeper who represented Mumbai District Under-19 (2024) and played a key role in JSC’s victories in the 27th Ramnath Payyade League Tournament (2024–25) and the 18th A. R. Kudroli Memorial Knockout Football Tournament 2025; and Kavin Pradeep Udyawar, who secured gold medals in Decathlon (U-20) at the Maharashtra State Meet, Pune, and the Mumbai University Zonal Meet, as well as a silver medal at the Inter-Zonal Meet, Ratnagiri. Kavin Pradeep Udyawar is set to represent Maharashtra at the national level.

Championship Trophies were awarded as follows:

Pawan Venkatraman Vittal Memorial Trophy – Champion Girl (Below 9): Gargi Kasargod

Pawan Venkatraman Vittal Memorial Trophy – Champion Boy (Below 9): Yashil D. Udyawar

Vasant Uchil Memorial Trophy – Champion Girl (Below 15): Aria R. Uchil

Anand Ambu Udyawar Memorial Trophy – Champion Boy (18–25): Kavin P. Udyawar

R. N. Utchil Memorial Trophy – Best Sportsperson of the Year: Aryan D. Udyawar

The Champion Kutumba of the Year 2025 title was awarded to Karpatkiryamoyar Kutumba with 113 points, while Erodimoyar Kutumba finished as runners-up with 94 points. Chandrakant S. Uchil presented the trophy to Mrs. Sandya S. Ail, a senior member of the winning Kutumba.

Prizes and certificates were distributed by dignitaries, including Yashwant A. Kundrikad, Harish Udyawar, Pramod S. Uchil, Chandrakant S. Uchil, K. K. Battapadi, Uday K. Ail, Shailraj S. Uchil, Mrs. Shakuntala S. Uchil, Raja R. Utchil, Treasurer Niranjan Uchil, and General Secretary Darshan Battapadi.

Treasurer Niranjan Uchil delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude for the discipline, enthusiasm, and sportsmanship demonstrated by the participants, as well as the strong support from the audience. With participation from over 275 members of the Moya community, the meet served as a grand family gathering.

The success of the event was attributed to the dedicated efforts of Jai Hind Sports Club President Satish N. Utchil, Joint Secretary Gurudatt S. Utchil, committee members Shailraj S. Utchil, Nitin S. Utchil, Narayan Udyawar, Surendra N. Utchil, Ms. Disha J. Utchil, Uday K. Ail, Ashok K. Utchil, Praful G. Utchil, C. K. Udyawar, Jayant S. Utchil, and Pramod S. Uchil, and the efficient leadership of General Secretary Darshan Battapadi.