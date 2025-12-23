Udupi Block Congress Urges Legal Action Against BJP Yuva Morcha District President for Alleged Sheltering of Illegal Immigrants

Udupi: The Udupi Block Congress has formally submitted a memorandum to Udupi District Superintendent of Police (SP) Hariram Shankar, requesting the initiation of stringent legal proceedings against Prithviraj Shetty Billadi, the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha. The memorandum, presented on [Date – please insert the date of the event], raises serious allegations regarding the harboring and employment of undocumented foreign nationals at a resort owned by Mr. Billadi.

The Congress party asserts that credible information obtained from multiple sources indicates that the Kuradi Sankamma Thayi Resort, situated in Hanehalli village and owned by Mr. Billadi, has allegedly been providing shelter and employment to foreign individuals who have unlawfully entered the country. The Udupi Block Congress has characterized this situation as a matter of extreme gravity, emphasizing that the act of providing refuge and work to illegal immigrants represents a significant threat to national security and constitutes an egregious and indefensible offense.

In their memorandum, the Congress leaders have implored the Udupi District Police to conduct a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into these allegations. They further urged that decisive and uncompromising action be taken against all parties found to be culpable, without succumbing to any external pressures or influences that might impede the pursuit of justice. The Congress underscored the necessity of upholding the rule of law and ensuring that those who compromise national security are held fully accountable for their actions.

A contingent of prominent Congress leaders was present during the submission of the memorandum, demonstrating the party’s unified stance on this critical issue. Among those in attendance were Udupi District Congress Committee Vice President Prakhyath Shetty, Udupi Block Congress Vice Presidents Chandramohan and Sukesh Kundar, and senior Congress leaders Mahabala Kundar, Meenakshi Madhav Bannanje, Maxim D’Souza, Hasan Saheb, Ganesh Nergi, Naveen Shetty, Latha Anand Sherigar, Suresh Shetty Bannanje, Sadanand Kulal, Mohammed, Sharath Shetty, Dayanand, Josy Pinto, Manoj Karkera, Satish Putran, Hammad, Kishore, Sanjay Acharya, and numerous other party members and supporters. Their presence served to amplify the Congress party’s demand for a swift and transparent resolution to this concerning matter.