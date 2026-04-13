Jallianwala Bagh martyrs’ sacrifice stands as powerful reminder of indomitable spirit, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh and said that their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of the people.

PM Modi took to social media ‘X’ and said, “On this day, we pay our heartfelt homage to the brave martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. Their sacrifice stands as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit of our people. The courage and determination they displayed continue to inspire generations to uphold the values of liberty, justice and dignity.”

In another post, PM Modi said, “My respectful tribute to all the immortal martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The saga of their indomitable courage and self-respect, displayed against the brutality of foreign rule, will continue to inspire every generation of the nation.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to social media ‘X’ and said, “On this very day, in Punjab’s Jallianwala Bagh, the inhumane face of the brutal British regime was exposed when unarmed countrymen, gathered for a peaceful assembly, were subjected to indiscriminate gunfire.”

He further said that this heinous act shook the entire nation to its core

“This heinous act shook the entire nation to its core and further ignited the flame of freedom in the hearts of revolutionaries such as Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh. It marked a historic turning point that gave renewed momentum to the revolutionary spirit within India’s struggle for independence. I pay my humble homage and offer my salutations to the immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives at Jallianwala Bagh,” he said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tributes and said, “This day reminds us of one of the most painful chapters in India’s history. On this day in 1919, the brutal massacre of unarmed civilians at Jallianwala Bagh shook the conscience of the entire nation and strengthened the resolve of Indians in their fight for freedom. The tragedy remains a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that shaped our freedom struggle. On this solemn day, I pay my heartfelt tributes to the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for the independence of our nation. Vande Mataram.”

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also took to social media ‘X’ and said, “I join the nation in paying homage to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh on the anniversary of one of the most heinous & cold blooded massacres of innocent Indians by an oppressive empire. No mention of our freedom movement will ever be complete without an ode to the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs.”