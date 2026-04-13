Women’s Association of St. Anne’s Church Thottam Unit Celebrates Silver Jubilee

Malpe: The Women’s Association of St. Anne’s Church, Thottam Unit, marked its Silver Jubilee with a valedictory function led by Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa, Parish Priest. Celebrating 25 years, the association highlighted its commitment to empowering women and serving both the parish and the broader community.

In his presidential address, Rev. Fr. Denis D’Sa lauded the inherent qualities of women, stating, “A woman is the embodiment of love and a symbol of Mercy.” He emphasized the vital role women play in society, highlighting their natural inclination towards love, kindness, empathy, and selflessness. He further noted that through their various roles as mothers, sisters, and wives, women nurture families and society with compassion, patience, and affection. Fr. D’Sa acknowledged the significance of the Silver Jubilee, stating that it provided an opportunity to reflect on past achievements and express gratitude for the association’s dedicated efforts in empowering its members over the past quarter-century.

Rev. Fr. Reginald Pinto, Spiritual Director of the Women’s Association of the Udupi Diocese, served as the chief guest. He commended the organization for its active role in developing responsible leadership among women and for its significant contributions to women’s empowerment throughout the diocese.

The event was also attended by prominent figures, including Vice President of the Parish Pastoral Council Leslie Aroza, Diocesan Women’s Association President Sylvia Suvaris, and Kallianpur Deanery President Priya Furtado, all of whom conveyed their greetings and appreciation for the association’s work.

A highlight of the program was the felicitation of key individuals who have contributed to the association’s success over the years. Honorees included the founding president of the diocesan women’s association, Leena Roche, Kallianpur deanery animator Prema Barreto, past presidents of the Thottam Unit, Silver Jubilee year president Priya Furtado, and Spiritual Director Fr. Denis D’Sa. Additionally, prizes were awarded to the winners of various competitions held as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

The valedictory function was graced by the presence of Deanery Spiritual Director Fr. Joachim D’Souza, along with priests Fr. Alwyn, Fr. Frederick D’Souza, and Fr. Stephen Rodrigues. Convent superior Sr. Sushma, Parish Council Secretary Lavina Fernandes, and other dignitaries were also in attendance.

The Silver Jubilee celebration highlighted the Women’s Association of St. Anne’s Church Thottam Unit’s ongoing dedication to empowering women and serving the community. Unit President Priya Furtado extended a warm welcome, Shanti Fernandes delivered the vote of thanks, and Jenita Fernandes served as compere for the programme.