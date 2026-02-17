Jharkhand police attach Wasseypur house of most wanted gangster Prince Khan

Dhanbad (Jharkhand): In a major crackdown on organised crime, police in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Tuesday conducted attachment and confiscation proceedings at the Wasseypur residence of notorious gangster Prince Khan, who is accused of running a criminal syndicate in the state from abroad.

The operation was carried out at Prince Khan’s house located on Kamar Makhdoomi Road in Wasseypur in compliance with a court order. A heavy police contingent reached the locality on Tuesday morning and cordoned off the area before the proceedings were initiated.

The team was led by Dhanbad City Law and Order Officer Naushad Alam, Bank More Police Station Officer-in-Charge Praveen Kumar, and Bhuli OP Officer Abhinav Kumar.

Officials conducted a detailed search of the premises and carried out seizure formalities as part of the property attachment process.

During the operation, a shed constructed on the rooftop of the house was dismantled. Police sources indicated that certain aspects of the attachment process are still pending, and further action may follow in accordance with the law.

Additional security forces were deployed in and around Wasseypur as a precautionary measure to prevent any disturbance. Although residents and passersby gathered to witness the proceedings, the situation remained peaceful and under control.

Prince Khan is regarded as one of Jharkhand’s most wanted criminals and has reportedly been living in Dubai for the past four-and-a-half years. At the request of Jharkhand Police, Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against him.

He faces multiple charges, including murder, extortion, and operating an organised crime network. Police allege that despite being abroad, he continues to run his gang remotely, issuing threats and extortion demands through associates. He also releases videos from time to time on social media claiming responsibility for various criminal incidents.

In recent months, Prince Khan has allegedly made extortion calls to businessmen in districts such as Palamu, Chatra, Jamshedpur, and Dhanbad. Over the past six months, police have arrested more than 30 members of his gang. However, officials admit that the syndicate’s activities have not been completely curbed.

The state police are continuing legal and diplomatic efforts to secure his arrest and bring him back to India to face trial.