KMC Hospital Attavar, Land Trades Join Hands to Observe International Childhood Cancer Day

Mangaluru: The Department of Paediatrics at KMC Hospital, Attavar, in association with Land Trades Builders & Developers, observed International Childhood Cancer Day on Tuesday, February 17, with a programme centred on the theme “Demonstrating Impact: From Challenge to Change.”

The event was inaugurated by Bharatanatyam exponent and Golden Book of World Records holder Remona Evette Pereira, along with Tulu film actor and artist Vismaya Vinayak.

Addressing the gathering, Remona Pereira described the fight against childhood cancer as a collective effort driven by hope and resilience. “The power to create change gives hope,” she said. Vismaya Vinayak called upon the community to support children battling cancer and later engaged the audience with a lively mimicry performance.

In his welcome address, Dr. Harsha Prasad L, Consultant Paediatric Haematologist and Oncologist and Associate Professor in the Department of Paediatrics at KMC Mangaluru, said that a majority of childhood cancers are curable. “Globally, the cure rate is 60–70 percent in developed countries, while it is around 30 percent in underdeveloped nations. Cancer places immense emotional and financial strain on families,” he noted. He also appreciated Land Trades for its continued support.

Shrinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Land Trades Builders & Developers, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to supporting children and families affected by childhood cancer. He said Land Trades believes in creating long-term impact through meaningful partnerships and expressed gratitude to KMC Hospital for its dedicated work in paediatric oncology.

As part of the programme, a group of children inaugurated the new website for Land Trades’ social responsibility initiative Vidya Sankalp — vidyasankalp.org. With this launch, parents and children can now apply for scholarships directly through a simple and hassle-free online process. Earlier, these grants were available only through select organisations; the new platform expands access and enables Vidya Sankalp to reach and support children across the district more effectively.

Sharmila Shetty, Chief Financial Officer of Land Trades, handed over the Hope Scholarship, which provides financial assistance to children affected by cancer by supporting their education until graduation. The scholarship, implemented under the Vidya Sankalp CSR programme, was launched in 2025 and has supported 118 cancer-affected children so far. The initiative is now focused on further expanding its reach and impact across the district in the coming years.

Dr. B. Unnikrishnan, Dean of KMC Mangaluru, said that childhood cancers account for nearly four per cent of all cancers, with leukaemia being the most common. “Early detection and timely treatment ensure good outcomes. The cure rate at KMC Mangaluru is 70–80 per cent, comparable to that in developed countries,” he said.

The programme also included the felicitation of donors who have supported paediatric cancer care.

Among those present were Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, COO – Teaching Hospitals, MAHE, Manipal, and Dr. Deepak Mady, Deputy Medical Superintendent, KMC Hospital, Attavar.

Dr. Harsha Prasad L delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Suchetha Rao, Professor and Head of the Department of Paediatrics, proposed the vote of thanks. The event was compered by Dr. Divya and Dr. Aditi. The formal function was followed by a storytelling session by the team from Storify and a magic show by Satish Hemmady.

Commitment to Paediatric Cancer Care

KMC Hospital, Attavar, has been treating children with cancer since 2000 and remains the only dedicated paediatric oncology unit in the Dakshina Kannada district. Each year, the hospital marks International Childhood Cancer Day with initiatives aimed at raising awareness, strengthening community support, and highlighting advances in paediatric cancer treatment and care.

About Vidya Sankalp

Vidya Sankalp is Land Trades’ CSR initiative focused on strengthening education through meaningful, long-term support. The programme provides digital learning infrastructure such as Smart Classrooms, Computer Labs, and STEM Labs, helping schools improve access to modern education. A key highlight of Vidya Sankalp is the Hope Scholarship, launched in 2025, which supports the education of children affected by cancer until graduation. Since its inception, the initiative has supported 118 children and is now working towards further expansion and reach across the district.