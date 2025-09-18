Justice Vikram Nath-led bench to hear plea opposing choice of Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra festival

New Delhi: A 2-judge bench of the Supreme Court is set to hear on Friday a petition seeking a stay on the Congress-led Karnataka government’s decision to have Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurate the historic and world-famous Dussehra festival in Mysuru city.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta will take up the matter for hearing on September 19.

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai agreed to list the special leave petition (SLP) on Friday after it was mentioned for urgent hearing.

The SLP before the apex court challenged the Karnataka High Court’s dismissal of the public interest litigations (PILs) that questioned the Congress-led state government’s decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dussehra.

There is a tradition of offering floral tributes to Goddess Chamundeshwari during the inauguration of Dussehra, and opposition has arisen to Banu Mushtaq inaugurating the festival.

In its decision delivered on September 15, a Karnataka HC bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi observed that no rights had been violated.

It added that the Vijaya Dashami festival is celebrated across the country and it signifies the victory of good over evil.

Terming the decision of the Congress-led state government to invite Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of Dussehra “incorrect”, the petitioners claimed that she has issued anti-Hindu statements and made remarks against the Kannada language.

Banu Mushtaq had reportedly made objectionable statements against Goddess Bhuvaneshwari and the Kannada flag. She also reportedly objected to the Kannada flag, which consists of haldi (yellow) and red (sindoor) colours.

One of the PILs, filed by a Bengaluru-based resident, H.S. Gourav, pleaded that the act of inaugurating Dussehra should be declared an integral part of Hindu tradition and must be performed by Hindu dignitaries.

However, the Karnataka government has reiterated its stance to have the Dussehra festival inaugurated by Banu Mushtaq. The government has maintained that Dussehra is a ‘Nada Habba’ (festival of the land) and not strictly a religious event. Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar’s statement that Chamundi Hills is not exclusive to Hindus added to the furore.