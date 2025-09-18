President Appoints Karnataka Police Service Officers to Indian Police Service

New Delhi: In a significant development for the Indian Police Service (IPS), the President of India has appointed two members of the Karnataka Police Service to the IPS, effective immediately. This decision, made in accordance with established regulations, marks a noteworthy step in the careers of the officers and strengthens the Karnataka Cadre of the IPS.

The appointments are made under the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955. The officers have been allocated to the Karnataka Cadre under sub-rule (1) of rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954.

The officers appointed from the Select List of 2023 are:

Lakshmi Ganesh K. (Date of Birth: 01.02.1982)

Sneha P. V. (Date of Birth: 01.07.1978)

Both officers will serve a probationary period of one year, as stipulated by the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954. Furthermore, they are required to undergo induction training as per sub-rule 5(4) of the Indian Police Service (Probation) Rules, 1954, as amended on May 10, 2011. This comprehensive training program is designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively serve in the IPS.

These appointments reflect the government’s commitment to recognizing and promoting talent within the state police services, thereby enhancing the overall efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement in the country. The inclusion of experienced officers from the Karnataka Police Service is expected to bring valuable expertise and perspective to the IPS, contributing to improved policing and public safety in the region.