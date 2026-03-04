K. Vikas Hegde Appointed President of Kundapur Block Congress

Kundapur: In a move aimed at strengthening the Congress base in the Kundapur Assembly constituency, KPCC President and Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has appointed young leader K. Vikas Hegde as the new President of the Kundapur Block Congress Committee.

For several days, there had been growing demands within party circles for a change in leadership of the Kundapur and Kota Block Congress Committees. In this regard, local leader Dinesh Hegde Molahalli had written to the KPCC President seeking the appointment of new block presidents.

With the objective of revitalizing inactive party activities and infusing fresh energy into the organization, the KPCC leadership gathered feedback before taking a final decision. Accordingly, on February 9, orders were issued appointing Vikas Hegde as the President of the Kundapur Block Congress Committee and Thimma Poojary as the President of the Kota Block Congress Committee.

The appointment of Vikas Hegde has been welcomed within party ranks. Several leaders, including former MLA K. Gopala Poojary, have expressed happiness and conveyed their congratulations.