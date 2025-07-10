Kadri Traffic Head Constable Caught Red Handed while Accepting Bribe

Mangalore: A head constable with the Kadri Traffic Police Station, identified as Tasleem, has been apprehended by the Karnataka Lokayukta police in Mangalore on charges of demanding a bribe. The arrest follows a formal complaint filed with the Lokayukta alleging that the Head constable solicited Rs 50,000 for the release of a vehicle involved in a recent traffic accident.

The case originates from an accident at Nantoor Circle involving a car and a scooter. Subsequent to the incident, a case was registered at the Kadri Traffic Police Station. According to the complaint, Head Constable Tasleem summoned the car owner, instructing them to bring the vehicle and relevant documentation to the police station. Upon complying with this directive, the car owner was allegedly informed that a payment of Rs 50,000 would be required to secure the release of the impounded vehicle.

Dissatisfied with this demand, the car owner proceeded to file a formal complaint with the Lokayukta Police Station, prompting an investigation into the matter. The Lokayukta police subsequently registered a case against two head constables of Kadri Traffic Police Station. Acting on the complaint, the Lokayukta police conducted a sting operation earlier today and took Head Constable Tasleem into their custody while accepting the bribe.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Kumarachandra, the Superintendent of Police (In-charge) of the Karnataka Lokayukta, Mangalore Division, Dr Gana P. Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mangalore Lokayukta Police Station, along with Police Inspectors Suresh Kumar P and Bharathi G, and Chandrashekhar K.N., and members of the Mangalore Lokayukta staff. The Lokayukta is investigating the case.