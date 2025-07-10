Udupi: Notorious Garud Gang Member Kabir Hussain Detained Under Goonda Act

Udupi: Kabir alias Kabir Hussain, a 46-year-old resident of Kampana village in Karkala, has been apprehended under the Goonda Act, as per an order issued by the Udupi District Commissioner. Hussain, identified as a member of the Garud Gang, has a long and extensive criminal history spanning over two decades.

According to official sources, Hussain’s involvement in criminal activities dates back to the year 2000, with a total of seventeen cases registered against him. These cases encompass a wide range of offenses, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, extortion, theft, cattle theft, and attacks targeting government officials. The severity and breadth of these charges underscore the threat Hussain allegedly posed to public order and safety.

Of the seventeen cases, Hussain has been convicted in two and acquitted in eight. Three cases resulted in pardons, while two remain under trial in court, and another two are currently under police investigation. The geographic distribution of these cases highlights Hussain’s widespread criminal reach, encompassing multiple jurisdictions within Karnataka.

Law enforcement agencies have linked Hussain to criminal activities investigated by police stations in Karkala town, Hiriyadka, Padubidri, Manipal, Shirva, and Kaup, all located within the Udupi district. Furthermore, his alleged criminal network extends beyond Udupi, with connections to cases in Sringeri and Koppa in the Chikkamagaluru district, as well as Venur in Dakshina Kannada and the Surathkal police station in Mangalore.

Given the gravity and frequency of the alleged offenses, authorities deemed it necessary to invoke the Goonda Act to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. Following his arrest, Kabir Hussain has been transferred to Mysore Central Prison, where he will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings. The Udupi district police have released a statement confirming the arrest and reiterating their commitment to combating organized crime within the region.