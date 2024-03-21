Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry Signs MoU with GCCI

Mangaluru: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mangaluru and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Panaji, Goa on 20th March 2024 at GCCI. The MoU was exchanged between the Presidents of both the Chambers, CA Ananthesh V Prabhu and Shri Shrinivas V. Dempo. Others present on the occasion from KCCI were Vice-President, Shri Anand G Pai, Hon. Secretary, Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor, Past President, Shri Isaac Vas, Chairman of KCCI ADR Centre, Prof. CA Lionel Aranha. Other members from GCCI who attended the event were, Vice-President, Ms. Pratima G. Dhond, Hon. Treasurer, CA Rohan Bhandare, Director General, Shri Sanjay Amonkar and other members were present.

KCCI, founded in 1940, aims to promote the growth of the Dakshina Kannada region and to serve trade and industry in said region, and GCCI, founded in 1908, is an apex body representing trade and industry in the State of Goa, established primarily to safeguard and promote the interests of Goan trade and industry.

KCCI and GCCI desire to further cooperate for mutual benefit and to effectively achieve common goals as follows:

Promotion of Cooperation: Both Parties shall equally promote cooperation between business entities and economic, commercial, and financial institutions of the States of Goa and Dakshina Kannada region for mutual benefit.

Development of Relations: Both Parties agree to develop strong institutional, trade, and business relations between GCCI and KCCI to establish a sustainable mechanism for dialogue and discussions.

Exchange of Information: Within their respective competencies, both Parties shall exchange systemic and business-related information.

Information Sharing: Both Parties shall exchange information on general economic status, investment opportunities, trade policies, and legislative changes of their respective States to strengthen trade, technological, and industrial cooperation among their members.

Entrepreneurship Promotion: Both Parties shall regularly exchange information, publications, and materials concerning entrepreneurship among their respective members.

Event Participation: Both Parties shall actively participate in finding ways and resources for cooperation and shall hold events for members of both Chambers with mutual assistance.

Enterprise Cooperation: Both Parties shall support and develop cooperation between enterprises, facilitating trade, joint ventures, industrial cooperation, technology transfer, and other forms of business cooperation.

Assistance in Training and Delegations: Both Parties agree to assist each other in organizing training sessions, business delegations, and facilitating their business interests.

Promotion Events: Both Parties agree to exchange information and assist each other in the organization or participation in business fairs, exhibitions, and trade promotion events in their respective regions, encouraging their members to participate.

Technical Expertise and Advisory Support: KCCI agrees to provide technical expertise and advisory support to GCCI in establishing an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre within GCCI’s premises, encompassing guidance on infrastructure setup, operational framework, and capacity-building initiatives, aiming to foster efficient dispute resolution mechanisms and enhance commercial harmony among stakeholders.

Regular Meetings: Both Parties shall hold regular meetings, when necessary, to analyse the results of this MOU, make decisions on new fields of future cooperation and the activity plan, and discuss other relevant issues.



