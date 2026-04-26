NSA Ajit Doval calls on UAE President; discusses bilateral ties, regional situation

Abu Dhabi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, discussing measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, “NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to the UAE. He called on President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.”

This is the second high level visit from India to UAE after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s two-day visit earlier this month.

Earlier this month, EAM Jaishankar called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE during the conflict in West Asia.

Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was also present during the meeting.

“Deeply honoured to call on President of UAE HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today. Conveyed warm greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our gratitude for ensuring well-being of the Indian community during the West Asia conflict. Thank him for his guidance on further strengthening the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In another post, he wrote: “Good to see HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during the call. Conveyed the appreciation of our Government for ensuring the welfare of the Indian community in Dubai.”

On April 11, EAM Jaishankar held talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications.

The External Affairs Minister expressed confidence that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations will advance further.

“A real pleasure to meet DPM and FM of UAE Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further,” he wrote on X.

EAM Jaishankar also interacted with the members of the Indian community there. During his interaction, he highlighted the Indian government’s ongoing efforts towards the security and well-being of its nationals amidst the West Asia conflict.

The tensions in West Asia escalated after the US and Israel carried out a joint military operation against Iran on February 28. The joint military strikes killed the former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a large-scale military operation by Iran against Israel and the US bases in the Gulf nations. The conflict also led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered a global energy crisis.