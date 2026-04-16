Kannada group urges K’taka govt to adopt Maharashtra language rule for auto, taxi drivers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Karave) placed a fresh demand before the state government on Thursday, urging it to implement regulations on the lines of Maharashtra that make knowledge of the local language mandatory for drivers.

Karave State President T.A. Narayana Gowda has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, calling for strict enforcement of Kannada language requirements, particularly in the transport sector.

The demand comes in the backdrop of a recent decision by the Maharashtra government, which has triggered widespread debate.

According to reports, the Maharashtra government has announced that all licensed auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state will have to know Marathi from May 1

The rule mandates that drivers must be able to read, write and speak Marathi to be eligible for DL renewal, raising concerns over the future of taxi and auto drivers who are not proficient in the language.

Welcoming the move, Narayana Gowda has urged the Karnataka government to adopt a similar policy, arguing that anyone wishing to work or do business in the state must learn Kannada.

The organisation stated that while communication in other states is carried out in their respective regional languages, Karnataka is witnessing increasing dominance of non-local languages.

He has appealed to the government to deny driving licences to those who are unable to communicate in Kannada, stating that such a step is essential to protect the identity and pride of the language.

Narayana Gowda has also raised the issue through social media, reiterating the demand for immediate action.

The organisation further claimed that the presence of drivers who do not know Kannada has led to communication gaps and multiple public grievances. It maintained that resolving these issues lies with the state government.

Narayana Gowda has also called upon the opposition BJP in Karnataka to exert pressure on the government to take a decision on the matter at the earliest.



