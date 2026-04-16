Karnataka leaders condole death of 8 pilgrims in Andhra road accident

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, along with other prominent leaders, has expressed grief over the death of eight pilgrims in an accident in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.

R. Ashoka condoned the incident, stating, “News has emerged of a tragic road accident that occurred early this morning near Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh, in which eight devotees from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, who were on their way for darshan at Mantralayam, lost their lives and several others were injured.”

The incident has caused deep shock, he noted. “I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said.

The state government should immediately provide appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased and take necessary steps to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured, Ashoka demanded.

“I pray that God grants eternal peace to the departed souls and gives strength to their families to bear this loss,” Ashoka stated.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that occurred early this morning near Mantralayam in Andhra Pradesh, in which eight devotees from Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, who were on their way for darshan, lost their lives and several others were injured.”

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I urge the state government to provide immediate and adequate compensation to the families of the deceased and ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured,” he stated.

“May the departed souls rest in peace. I pray that their families find the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he said.

Eight persons from Karnataka were killed and 12 others injured when a car carrying devotees collided with a ready-mix concrete vehicle near Chilakaladona village in Yemmiganur mandal in the early hours of Thursday.

Nearly 20 people from Chikkamagaluru district in neighbouring Karnataka were on their way to the pilgrimage centre Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Mantralayam.

Six women, including a girl child, were among the dead, police said. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals