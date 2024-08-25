Karkala Rape Case: Bhovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha Demands CID Probe

Udupi: The Karnataka Bhovi Vaddara Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha, along with other organizations, has demanded that the Karkala woman’s kidnapping and rape case be handed over to the CID for further investigation. At a press conference in Udupi on Sunday, August 25, the Sangha’s president, Anand, expressed suspicion that more people are involved in the case beyond the two already arrested and alleged that the police are trying to protect the accused.

Social activist Jayan Malpe emphasized the police department’s responsibility to prevent atrocities against women and maintain peace and harmony in the district. He demanded compensation and protection for the victim, a young woman from a poor family.

Vasudeva Uppoor, a member of the District Anti-Atrocity Prevention and Awareness Committee, warned against political parties exploiting the situation by focusing on the accused’s religion. He called for an impartial police investigation and maintenance of social peace.

The press conference was attended by representatives from various organizations, including Vishwanath Bellampalli, Divisional Organizer of Dasamansa Bheemavada, Mysuru; Ganesh Nergi, President of Ambedkar Yuvasene; Shiv Bhovi, Founder President of Bhovi Sangh; Narayan Bhovi, President of Karkala Taluk; Jagadish Udupi; Ganesh Kundapura; Jagadish Parkala; Nagaraj Parkala; Jayaprakash; and Eshwar Kurkal, and others.