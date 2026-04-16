Karnataka BJP hopeful of Congress support for women’s Bill

Bengaluru: The Karnataka BJP on Thursday expressed confidence that the Congress will extend its support, ensuring equal opportunities for women in lawmaking.

Speaking to the media at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru, BJP leader and MLC N. Ravikumar said that B.R. Ambedkar had envisioned equal rights and opportunities for all in the country. He also recalled Ambedkar’s belief that educating a woman is like opening a school, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strengthened that vision.

He said that in the past, there were only speeches about providing opportunities, power and equal rights to women, but little intent to act. However, under the banner of ‘Nari Shakti’, the Prime Minister has convened a special session of Parliament to introduce the Bill.

He stated that women will now receive opportunities in all spheres. Before key legislative reforms, women did not enjoy equal rights, he said, adding that Ambedkar’s efforts played a crucial role in securing such rights. The Women’s Reservation Bill, he said, will now ensure equal participation for women in lawmaking as well.

Narayanaswamy said he believes the Congress will support the Bill without dissent. He warned that if the party raises objections, it would face serious consequences in the future. He added that the party welcomes the Bill and that women across the country will express gratitude to PM Modi, just as they do to Dr Ambedkar.

He alleged that the Karnataka government observed Ambedkar Jayanti in a perfunctory manner, without sincerity or respect. He criticised the Chief Minister for not arriving on time for the official programme, claiming that if it had been a Congress event, he would have been punctual. He also described the event held on the steps of the Vidhana Soudha as “a series of falsehoods” and accused Siddaramaiah of making misleading statements about Ambedkar’s defeat.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah had earlier been opposed to the Congress but has now joined the party and started making false statements. He said Siddaramaiah should not speak lightly about Dr Ambedkar.

He also criticised Minister Priyank Kharge, accusing him of spreading misinformation, and claimed that historical records, including letters by Jawaharlal Nehru, indicate the Congress’ role in Ambedkar’s electoral defeat.

Narayanaswamy claimed that the Congress has never truly worked for the protection of minorities and alleged that minorities are supporting the party out of fear of the BJP. He said that despite the BJP being in power at the Centre for 12 years, no harm has come to minorities, and claimed that Muslims are increasingly appreciating PM Modi.

He also referred to disciplinary action taken by the Congress against leaders such as Jabbar and Naseer Ahmed and said the party is now moving against Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan. He added that minorities should understand that their real opposition is not the BJP but the Congress.



