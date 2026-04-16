Five New Priests Ordained for Mangalore Diocese in a Grand Ceremony at Cordel Church

MANGALURU: In a grace-filled ceremony that marked a significant milestone for the local Church, five deacons were ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Mangalore by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore, on Thursday, 16th April 2026, at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Kulshekar.

The solemn Eucharistic celebration saw the participation of prominent dignitaries including Very Rev. Msgr Maxim L. Noronha, Vicar General; Very Rev. Dr Daniel Veigas OP, Episcopal Vicar for Religious; Very Rev. Dr Rajesh Rosario, Rector of St Joseph Seminary, Jeppu; Very Rev. Naveen Pinto, Judicial Vicar; Very Rev. Santhosh Rodrigues, Director of the Pastoral Centre; and Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes, Parish Priest of Cordel.

The Parish Priests of the ordinandi’s home parishes—Fr Anil Avild Lobo (Nainad), Fr Stany Pereira (Bela), Fr Stany Goveas (Madanthyar), and Fr Harold Mascarenhas (Shirthady)—were also present at the concelebration. Numerous diocesan and religious priests, sisters, brothers, and thousands of lay faithful gathered to witness the sacred rite.

Bishop’s Homily: A Divine Gift and Mystery In his poignant homily, Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha highlighted the profound theological and spiritual dimensions of the priesthood. Addressing the ordinandi, the Bishop underscored that the priesthood is fundamentally both a “divine gift and a mystery”—a vocation initiated not by human merit, but by God’s free and everlasting love. He exhorted the new priests to ground their ministry in deep prayer and total reliance on God’s grace, noting that human weaknesses are transformed into pastoral strength when surrendered to the Lord.

The Bishop further reminded the congregation of the critical need to support their priests in their daily ministries. Echoing the universal call to spiritual resilience, he urged the faithful to accompany the new priests with continuous prayer, helping them to navigate the challenges of modern ministry while remaining faithful “friends of Christ.” He emphasized that a priest is called to sanctify the people, celebrate the sacraments with devotion, and be an instrument of God’s immense compassion.

The liturgical proceedings were animated by Fr Rohith D’Costa, Director of DBCLC Mangala Jyothi, along with the seminarians. The entire ceremony was meticulously coordinated by Rev. Fr Clifford Fernandes.

Felicitation and Gratitude Following the Mass, a brief felicitation programme was held. Fr Flavian Lobo introduced and felicitated the newly ordained priests and their parents. The Bishop individually greeted each new priest and honoured their parents with floral tributes, acknowledging their pivotal role in nurturing these vocations.

On behalf of the newly ordained, Fr Jeevan D’Souza expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Bishop, formators, vocation promoters, priests, parents, and parishioners for their constant support and prayers throughout their journey to the altar.

In his concluding remarks, Bishop Saldanha stated, “God has blessed us with five new priests. These young men have generously responded to God’s call. I thank their parents, parish priests, formators, and all who have contributed to their journey. May they remain faithful to their priestly mission.”

About the New Priests

1. Rev. Fr Avil Santhmayor Hailing from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Shirthady, Fr Avil is the son of Charles Santhmayor and Anjeline Crasta. A graduate in Social Work (BSW) from St Philomena College, Puttur, he completed his diaconate ministry at Mother of God Church, Mogarnad. His motto is: “Fear not, for I am with you” (Is 41:10).

2. Rev. Fr Denzil Rodrigues A native of St Francis of Assisi Church, Nainad, Fr Denzil is the son of Denis and Eliza Rodrigues. He holds a BSW degree and has a sister serving as a religious nun in the Bethany Congregation. He served his diaconate at Holy Cross Church, Cordel. His motto is: “Do everything in love.”

3. Rev. Fr Jeevan D’Souza Son of John and Irene D’Souza, Fr Jeevan hails from Our Lady of Dolours Church, Bela. He shared his journey to the priesthood with his twin brother, Jestin. Having served his diaconate at Holy Cross Church, Cordel, his chosen motto is: “I came that they may have life” (Jn 10:10).

4. Rev. Fr Joel Monteiro Hailing from Holy Cross Church, Cordel, Fr Joel is the son of Victor John and Pramila Monteiro. An artist and musician with a BSW degree, he completed his diaconate ministry at Holy Spirit Church, Bajal. His motto is: “Not to do my will but to do the will of him who sent me” (Jn 6:38).

5. Rev. Fr Loyd Rohan D’Souza A native of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Madanthyar, Fr Loyd is the son of Lawrence and Rita D’Souza. A graduate in Arts (BA), he is known for his talents in drama and photography. He served his diaconate at Our Lady of Pompei Church, Gurpur. His motto is: “I can do all things through him who strengthens me” (Phil 4:13).