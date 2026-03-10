Karnataka BJP MLA seeks probe into alleged Rs 900 crore Mysuru land scam

Bengaluru/Mysuru: Karnataka BJP MLA T.S. Srivatsa, representing Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru, has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the alleged irregularities in the registration and subsequent cancellation of 24 acres and 10 guntas of land in Survey No. 4 of Kurubarahalli village in Mysuru, claiming that the matter could involve a scam worth nearly Rs 900 crore.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Tuesday, MLA Srivatsa questioned how government land was registered in the first place and how the same registration was later cancelled. He urged the state government to conduct a detailed probe into the entire process and take legal action against those responsible.

Demanding strict action, he urged the Chief Minister, the Revenue Minister and the district in-charge minister to register criminal cases against the revenue officials and registration authorities involved and send a strong message that violations of the law would not be tolerated.

Srivatsa said the issue would also be raised during the ongoing Assembly session and added that he had already brought the matter to the attention of the Leader of the Opposition.

He alleged that there were serious irregularities in the manner in which the land registration was cancelled.

According to him, when the land was originally registered, all members of the concerned family had signed the documents. However, during the cancellation process, only one person had signed the papers.

“How legally valid is this? This itself raises serious doubts,” the BJP leader said.

Srivatsa further pointed out that large financial transactions appeared to have taken place in connection with the land deal and said such transactions must comply with regulations under the Income Tax Department and other enforcement agencies.

“When there are large-scale financial dealings, they must follow Income Tax laws. However, in this case, the transaction appears to have been abruptly reversed,” he said.

The BJP MLA also alleged that the incident took place within the Mysuru city limits, near the foothills of Chamundi Hill, and questioned why the district administration had not acted earlier.

He said the district-in-charge minister should have taken note of the issue and ensured that government land was protected.

Srivatsa also questioned whether the registration was cancelled to gain certain legal advantages and asked why those responsible had not been arrested if any laws had been violated.

He noted that similar incidents had already been reported earlier in Mysuru and said this case appeared to be another such instance.

“If the land has come back under government control, the records should have been updated accordingly. But that has not happened. Why has the name not been removed from the official website?” he asked.

He also questioned the role of revenue officials in the matter. Referring to the district administration’s explanation that there was a technical glitch in the software, Srivatsa said such explanations raised further doubts about the functioning of the system.

He also referred to the earlier MUDA case in Mysuru and said that after a complaint was filed, the site involved had been returned. However, he questioned why no action had been taken against those responsible.

“The district administration must ensure accountability. If such incidents continue without any action, it will only raise further suspicion,” he said.

Srivatsa warned that if the case was thoroughly investigated, more details could emerge, suggesting that the issue could involve a larger land scam.

He also referred to recent reports about increasing drug-related activities in Mysuru and said such incidents reflected a deterioration in administrative control in the city.

Several BJP leaders, including Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra, city spokesperson M.A. Mohan, Mandal President Gopalraje Urs, former Mayor Shivakumar, city general secretary Somasundar, city vice-president Vishweshwaraiah, media convener Maheshraje Urs and co-convener Santosh Kumar were present during the press interaction.