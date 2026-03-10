Konaje Police Investigate Disappearance of Vivek Shettigar

Mangaluru: Konaje police have initiated a formal investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Vivek Shettigar, who has been missing since March 9th. A missing person’s report was filed by his father, Dinesh Shettigar, 62, a resident of Muchilakodi House in Konaje village, Ullal taluk.

According to the official police report, Vivek Shettigar, an employee of Veda Mortas near Kadri, maintained a regular work schedule, typically leaving for work at 11:00 AM and returning home by 9:00 PM. On March 9th, he departed for work at his usual time. At approximately 9:30 PM, Vivek contacted his mother, informing her of his intention to visit a temple and cautioning that his return home might be delayed. He advised his family not to wait up for him.

When Vivek failed to return home by midnight, his family attempted to contact him via his mobile phone, but these attempts were unsuccessful. Repeated calls on March 10th also went unanswered. Further inquiries at Vivek’s workplace revealed that the establishment was closed.

After exhausting all attempts to locate him through relatives and acquaintances, and with no information regarding Vivek’s whereabouts, the Shettigar family reported his disappearance to the Konaje Police Station.

A missing person case has been officially registered under No. 21/2026. Law enforcement officials are actively pursuing all leads and conducting a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding Vivek Shettigar’s disappearance.

Description of Missing Person:

Name: Vivek Shettigar

Father: Dinesh Shettigar

Age: 32 years

Height: Approximately 5 feet 7 inches

Appearance: Well-built body, round face, wheatish complexion, beard

Clothing: Last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt with white dots

Languages Spoken: Tulu and Kannada

The Konaje Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in locating Vivek Shettigar. Individuals with relevant details are urged to contact the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate control room at 0824-2220800 or the Konaje Police Station directly at 0824-2220536 / 9480802350. Authorities emphasize that all information, regardless of its perceived insignificance, could prove vital to the investigation and the safe return of Vivek Shettigar.