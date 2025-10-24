Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited Celebrates ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Drive with Extensive Plantation Campaign

Mangaluru: In a concerted effort to bolster India’s green cover and promote environmental stewardship, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has successfully executed a large-scale plantation and sapling distribution drive under the aegis of the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC) initiative, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam-2.0”. This nationwide campaign encourages citizens to plant trees in honor of their mothers, thereby fostering a deeper connection with nature and reinforcing ecological responsibility.

MRPL’s initiative saw the planting and distribution of 5,034 saplings across various locations in Mangaluru and its environs. This ambitious undertaking was realized through collaborative efforts with educational institutions, government offices, public organizations, and local communities, underscoring the company’s commitment to engaging diverse stakeholders in its environmental endeavors.

The campaign garnered enthusiastic participation from MRPL employees, students, and community members alike, demonstrating a collective dedication to biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability. This widespread involvement highlights the growing awareness and sense of responsibility towards preserving the environment for future generations.

The “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, originally launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on World Environment Day 2024, is being implemented nationwide under the guidance of MoEFCC. Recent notifications from MoEFCC indicate that the campaign has already achieved significant milestones, with over 80 crore saplings planted across the country, surpassing the annual target well ahead of schedule.

Building on this momentum, the second phase, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0,” launched in 2025, aims to further integrate environmental consciousness into the fabric of society. This phase places particular emphasis on involving schools, Eco Clubs, and local communities, aligning the initiative with Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) to cultivate long-term environmental responsibility and sustainable practices.

MRPL’s active participation in the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” drive reflects its ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and its proactive role in supporting national initiatives aimed at preserving and enhancing India’s natural resources. The company remains dedicated to fostering a greener and more sustainable future through continuous environmental efforts and community engagement.