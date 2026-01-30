Karnataka CM inaugurates 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday.

He stated that the government is always ready to support socially relevant cinema.

Addressing the gathering, Siddaramaiah said that films should not be limited to entertainment alone but should also work towards correcting social inequalities and addressing the shortcomings of society.

The Chief Minister said cinema should serve as a medium not only for entertainment but also for social transformation.

He pointed out that society continues to face inequality and that women, backward communities, farmers and Dalit communities are among those affected. When cinema works to instil confidence and contribute to the growth and transformation of these communities, the true purpose of the medium is fulfilled, he said. Recalling Kannada cinema legend Dr Rajkumar, Siddaramaiah noted that this sense of social responsibility was clearly reflected in his films.

International film festivals help people understand the lives, cultures and values of societies across the world, promote equality and bring about social change, he said.

“We are humans first and last. By treating everyone with love and respect, we must strive to build an equal society. Cinema should play a key role in this process,” the Chief Minister said, adding that such festivals help people understand humane relationships and progressive social practices followed in other countries.

Stating that the government is fully committed to the development of the film industry, Siddaramaiah said the state government is always ready to support filmmakers who make socially relevant cinema and would extend all necessary assistance.

Referring to actor and festival ambassador Prakash Raj, the Chief Minister said he is not limited to cinema alone but is at the forefront of social struggles. He lauded Prakash Raj’s commitment to the causes of the oppressed, farmers, Dalits, backward communities and the ideals of the Constitution, calling his social dedication commendable.

The programme, presided over by MLA Rizwan Arshad, was attended by Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Karnataka Film Academy President Sadhu Kokila, festival artistic director Murali, Chief Minister’s media advisor K.V. Prabhakar, actor and festival ambassador Prakash Raj, noted actor Rukmini Vasanth, Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce President M. Narasimhalu, Legislative Council member and actor Umashree, Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Information and Public Relations Commissioner Hemant Nimbalkar, Film Academy member Chidanand Patel, among others.



