Autorickshaw Driver Dies in Hit-and-Run Accident Near Sampaje Gate, Sullia

Sullia: A 56-year-old autorickshaw driver, identified as Sundara Chittikkan, was fatally injured in a road accident near Sampaje Gate in Kodagu earlier today. The incident occurred when a car struck the autorickshaw from behind, resulting in a chain of events that led to the driver’s immediate death.

According to initial reports, the autorickshaw was en route from Sampaje Gate towards Chedevu when the unidentified vehicle approached from the rear and collided with the three-wheeled vehicle near a bend in the vicinity of the Sampaje petrol pump. The impact of the collision caused Mr. Chittikkan to be thrown from the autorickshaw onto the roadway. Tragically, an oncoming lorry, traveling in the opposite direction, ran over the driver, resulting in fatal injuries sustained on the spot.

A passenger who was also in the autorickshaw reportedly sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical attention. Details regarding the passenger’s condition are still emerging.

The driver of the car involved in the initial collision fled the scene immediately after the incident, and the vehicle remains unidentified. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and its driver.

The Madikeri Rural Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident and is currently conducting inquiries to gather evidence and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the accident. Law enforcement officials are appealing to any witnesses who may have observed the collision or the fleeing vehicle to come forward and provide information that could assist in the investigation.