Family demands justice in Greater Noida dowry death case; seeks bulldozer action from CM Yogi against accused

New Delhi: Family members of a 24-year-old woman who died in an alleged dowry harassment case in Greater Noida, on Tuesday demanded strict action against the accused, including ‘bulldozer action’ on their house from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The grieving family alleged that the victim was tortured for months over dowry and demanded justice for their daughter.

Speaking to IANS, the victim’s aunt said the family was only told that the woman had fallen from the roof of her in-laws’ house.

“We received information the day before yesterday that she had fallen from the roof. We got a call saying that ‘your daughter has fallen from the roof’, but nobody explained how it happened or what exactly took place,” she said.

“We kept asking whether she fell from the bathroom or from somewhere else, but no one gave us any answers. They had been torturing our daughter for the last eight months. The way they killed my daughter, I want the same kind of justice. We want justice for her. We are devastated and unable to express our pain. We are not satisfied and demand strict action, including bulldozer action against the accused,” she added.

The victim’s aunt further alleged that the in-laws had been demanding additional dowry despite the family spending nearly Rs 1 crore on the wedding.

“We had already spent around Rs 1 crore on the marriage and gave them a car and everything they asked for. Even after that, they kept demanding a Fortuner and Rs 50 lakh in cash,” she alleged.

The victim’s uncle also accused the in-laws of planning the crime.

“I received a call from my brother informing me that they had killed our daughter. My brother had met her just a day before the incident. As soon as they returned home, they received a call from the in-laws’ side. Everything appeared to be pre-planned,” he said.

He further alleged that the victim had injuries on multiple parts of her body.

“We have received the medical report, which shows that several internal organs, including the kidney and liver, were badly damaged. We have photographs and other evidence. We are demanding justice from Yogi ji,” he said.

The family also expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, alleging that only two accused had been arrested so far.

“Everything was normal in the beginning, but later they started harassing her. If they had any issue with our daughter, they could have spoken about it. Instead, they brutally killed her. We are not satisfied with the police action because only two accused have been arrested,” he added.

The incident took place in Jalpura village under the Ecotech-3 police station area of Greater Noida, where Deepika allegedly died after jumping from the roof of her in-laws’ house.

Following her death, police arrested her husband Hrithik and father-in-law Manoj on Monday. Both were produced before the Surajpur Court and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

Deepika, daughter of Sanjay from Kudi Khera village under the Badalpur police station area, had married Hrithik around 14 months ago in what her family described as a lavish wedding ceremony. However, her family alleged that she was subjected to continuous mental and physical harassment over additional dowry demands after marriage.