Karnataka HC refuses to ban tiger safaris, directs state to demarcate exact locations

Bengaluru: In a major development, the Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court, headed by the Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Poonacha, refused to ban tiger safaris in the state.

The bench further directed the state government to file a detailed affidavit clarifying the demarcation of core, buffer and tourism zones, and the exact locations where safaris are conducted.

The court gave the verdict while looking into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by V. Ravikumar, a resident of Mysuru, demanding a ban on tiger safaris.

The petition maintained that tiger safaris organised in reserve forests, which are critical tiger habitats, on the ground violated established conservation guidelines.

The court refused to issue an immediate ban and also instructed the state to submit a response to the petition seeking a permanent ban on such safaris.

The court also asked the government to submit maps indicating the specific core, buffer and tourism zones.

The petition cited the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment regarding forest protection and wildlife management in India. It further submitted that safaris are being held in core tiger habitats, where they are actually not allowed. The decision to restart them was due to political and business pressure. He warned that continuing these safaris could increase conflicts between humans and animals.

It may be recalled that the state banned jungle safaris after tigers strayed out of Bandipur Tiger Reserve to kill villagers, while one of them was left seriously injured in 2025. However, to reopen jungle safaris, the Minister stated there is no scientific backing to support the claims that jungle safaris disturb wild animals, especially tigers/leopards and elephants, to cause man-animal conflict. The state allowed the operation of tiger safaris in a phased manner based on the recommendations of a technical committee.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve spreads across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, and Nagarahole in Mysuru and Kodagu districts.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve and Nagarahole Tiger Reserve are among the most important protected forest areas in southern India, known for rich biodiversity and tiger conservation.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve, located in southern Karnataka, is part of the larger Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve. It spreads across Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts and is known for its population of tigers, elephants, and diverse flora and fauna. It forms a continuous forest landscape with adjoining reserves in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, making it a key wildlife corridor.

Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, also known as Rajiv Gandhi National Park, lies in Mysuru and Kodagu districts. It is famous for its dense forests, rivers, and high density of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, elephants, and deer species. The Kabini backwaters within the reserve are particularly known for frequent wildlife sightings.

Both reserves play a crucial role in Project Tiger and are vital for maintaining ecological balance and wildlife conservation in the Western Ghats region.



