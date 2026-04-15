Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management to Host Sahyadri Carnival 2026

Mangaluru: The Department of Business Administration at Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangalore, is set to host Sahyadri Carnival 2026 on April 17, 2026. The event promises to be a dynamic showcase of student talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit, drawing participants from across Karnataka.

The carnival will feature three primary events: Sahyadri Whiz Quiz, Marketverse, and Student Corner. These initiatives are designed to foster academic engagement, provide experiential learning opportunities, and promote student-led entrepreneurship.

The Sahyadri Whiz Quiz has already generated substantial academic interest, with preliminary rounds conducted across 40 colleges in regions including Bhatkal, Brahmavara, Karwar, Coorg, Puttur, Sullia, Bantwal, and their surrounding areas. From an initial pool of over 4,000 participants, 500 students have been shortlisted for the Grand Finale, which will be a highlight of the carnival. Winners of the Sahyadri Whiz Quiz will receive cash prizes, starting with Rs. 25,000 for first place, Rs. 15,000 for second place, and Rs. 10,000 for third place. Three consolation prizes of Rs. 4,000 each will also be awarded to deserving teams.

Marketverse will offer experiential learning through active industry participation. Approximately 15 prominent companies, including Kaveri Tata Motors, Renault, Ather, Polar Bear, Laziz Pizza, Bajaj, and KTM, will establish stalls on the campus. This initiative will provide MBA students with invaluable hands-on experience in marketing, sales, and customer engagement through managing and operating these stalls.

The Student Corner will further amplify the entrepreneurial theme, featuring 15 stalls managed by students from various colleges. These stalls will display a diverse range of products, including food items, fashion accessories, handmade crafts, lifestyle products, games, and creative merchandise. A competition will recognize the stall that generates the highest revenue, incentivizing innovation and business acumen.

The event will commence with an inauguration ceremony where Ms. Athmika Amin, Director of JV Group of Companies, will serve as the Chief Guest. Ms. Raksha P. Chilimbi, an alumna from the MBA Batch of 2020–22 and currently an Audit Associate 2 at KPMG GDC, will attend as the Alumni Guest.

The inauguration ceremony will also be attended by Trustees Mr. Devadas Hegde and Mr. Jagannath Chowta; Dr. S. S. Injaganeri, Principal; Dr. Sudheer Shetty, Vice Principal & Controller of Examinations; Dr. Vishal Samartha, Director of the MBA Program; and faculty coordinators Prof. Anirudh Bhat (Program Convenor – Sahyadri Carnival), Prof. Ramesh K. G. (Sahyadri Whiz Quiz), Prof. Varun C. S. (Marketverse), and Prof. Monisha Shetty (Student Corner).

All are warmly invited to attend Sahyadri Carnival 2026 and immerse themselves in a vibrant atmosphere brimming with food stalls, fashion and accessories, handmade products, games, entertainment activities, and innovative student-driven ventures.