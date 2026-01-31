Karnataka Home Minister contradicts NCB on drug bust in Mysuru, says nothing recovered

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said the state police had informed him that no narcotic substances were recovered during the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raids in Mysuru, adding that he would verify the facts in light of the NCB’s claims.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said he was surprised by the NCB’s press statement, which claimed seizures in Karnataka. “Seizures in other states are a different matter. I was in Mysuru on Friday and spoke to the Police Commissioner and the Inspector General. They told me that police officials, along with Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers, conducted searches and nothing was recovered in Mysuru,” he said.

“Based on this information, I stated that nothing was found. However, since the NCB statement mentions recovery of drugs from Karnataka as well, I will verify the facts of the case,” the Home Minister added.

Explaining the sequence of events, Parameshwara said a person from Karnataka was intercepted outside the state while transporting drugs, and his vehicle was seized. “After questioning him, officials came to Mysuru in search of his relative. A phenyl manufacturing unit was being set up there, but it was not operational. The premises were searched, but no narcotic substances were recovered,” he said.

Rejecting allegations that the Congress-led state government had failed to curb the drug menace, Parameshwara said such claims were false. “Raids are conducted every day and drug mafias are being busted. This involves international networks, with narcotics coming from countries like Thailand. A new substance called ‘hydro ganja’ is also being seized in large quantities, valued between Rs 5 crore and Rs 10 crore,” he said.

The clarification comes a day after the NCB claimed it had busted a major inter-state drug trafficking syndicate and a clandestine drug manufacturing laboratory in Mysuru. In its official statement issued on Friday, the NCB said drugs worth about Rs 10 crore in the street market, cash of Rs 25.6 lakh, a Toyota Fortuner vehicle and over 500 kg of chemicals had been seized so far.

“The unit located in Hebbal Industrial Area, Mysuru, housing the clandestine lab, has been sealed for examination by the forensic team,” the statement said.

According to the NCB, acting on intelligence inputs, a Toyota Fortuner SUV with a Karnataka registration number was intercepted at Palsana in Surat district of Gujarat on January 28, leading to the seizure of around 35 kg of Mephedrone (MD). Subsequent searches at the residence of the alleged mastermind, Mahindra Kumar Vishnoi, in Palsana led to the recovery of 1.8 kg of opium, Rs 25.6 lakh in cash and various chemicals, with assistance from the Surat Police.

Meanwhile, the BJP slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government over the alleged drug factory bust in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s native Mysuru. Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka warned that the party would launch an agitation if strict and immediate measures were not taken.

“If this drug racket, which is destroying the future of our youth, is not taken with utmost seriousness, we will be forced to launch an intense agitation against the government,” Ashoka said.



