Rev. Dr Leslie Clifford D’Souza Appointed New Bishop of Udupi

Udupi: In a formal announcement made on Saturday, January 31, 2026, Pope Leo XIV has appointed the Reverend Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza as the new Bishop of Udupi. The announcement, disseminated from Rome at 12:00 noon, corresponding to 4:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, was simultaneously made public at Our Lady of Milagres Cathedral, Kallianpur, Udupi. At the time of his appointment, Rev. Dr. D’Souza was serving as the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Health Church in Shirva.

V. Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Leslie Clifford D’Souza was born on August 19, 1962, in Uchila (Yermal), Udupi District, Karnataka, to Mr. Lawrence D’Souza and Mrs. Cecelia D’Souza. He comes from a devout Christian family with eight siblings, whose profound faith and values have deeply influenced his vocation. Two of his elder sisters, the Late Veronica D’Souza and the Late Christine D’Souza, have passed away, while his remaining siblings continue to offer their unwavering support through prayer.

His educational journey commenced at Saraswathi Mandir Higher Primary School, Uchila, where he studied from 1969 to 1976. He then attended Government Fisheries High School, Yermal, from 1976 to 1979, followed by Pre-University education at Poorna Prajna College, Adamar, from 1979 to 1981.

Responding to a divine calling, Fr. D’Souza pursued higher education in conjunction with his priestly formation. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Mysore while simultaneously completing his philosophical studies at St. Joseph’s Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Mangalore, from 1982 to 1985. He furthered his theological studies with a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome, from 1986 to 1990. His academic pursuits continued with an M.A. in English Literature from the University of Mysore (1991–1993) and a Diploma in Depth Psychology and Formation from the Institute for Psychology and Formation, Bangalore (1993–1995). He specialized further, earning a Licentiate in Theology (1997–1999) and a Doctorate in Moral Theology (1999–2003) from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

Fr. D’Souza was ordained a priest on May 10, 1990, for the Diocese of Mangalore. His priestly ministry began as Assistant Parish Priest at Holy Rosary Church, Kundapur (1990–1992), and subsequently at Holy Cross Church, Kulshekar, Mangalore (1992–1995). He also served as Professor of Moral Theology and Formator at St. Joseph’s Inter-Diocesan Seminary, Mangalore (1995–1997), continuing as a visiting professor until 2013.

His pastoral leadership was particularly evident during his tenure as Parish Priest of St. John the Evangelist Church, Pangla/Shankarpura (2010–2017), and later at Mount Rosary Church, Kallianpur-Santhekatte (2017–2022), where he also served as Correspondent of educational institutions.

Since June 2022, Fr. D’Souza has served as the Parish Priest of Our Lady of Health Church, Shirva, and as the Correspondent of Don Bosco and St. Mary’s Educational Institutions. In addition to his parish ministry, he has made significant contributions to diocesan administration and governance, serving as the Secretary of the Council of Priests (2022–2025) and continuing to serve as Vicar Forane of the Shirva Deanery, Advocate of the Ecclesiastical Tribunal of the Diocese of Udupi, and Member of the College of Consultors (2023–present).

The appointment of Rev. Dr. Leslie Clifford D’Souza as the new Bishop of Udupi marks a significant moment for the diocese, and his extensive experience and dedication to his faith are expected to bring strong leadership and guidance to the community.