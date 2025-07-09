Karnataka Home Minister holds peace meeting in Mangaluru to address communal unrest

Mangaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara chaired a peace meeting in Mangaluru on Wednesday with leaders of various religious communities to address rising communal tensions, including incidents of revenge killings and stabbings in the coastal region.

The meeting, held at the Mangaluru Zilla Panchayat auditorium, was also attended by District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. Political leaders, community representatives, and heads of various organisations were invited for the discussion, aimed at restoring communal harmony.

Speaking to the media, Parameshwara emphasised the importance of maintaining peace in the region. “Establishing peace in the coastal belt is crucial, as the region has the potential for development and growth. That’s why we are prioritising this area,” he said.

“Except for a few, most people in this region are good. But if everyone were good, there would be no need for a police force. It is the responsibility of the police to help those who have strayed return to the right path,” he added.

Parameshwara said the government had laid out laws and guidelines to support this effort. “We will consult people from all walks of life, take their suggestions, and move forward accordingly,” he said.

Among the key administrative decisions under consideration are the establishment of an additional police station in Mangaluru and the possible relocation of the Mangaluru SP office to Puttur.

Currently, Mangaluru has 112 police vehicles. Parameshwara said this number will be increased, and all police stations will be equipped with vehicles. Older vehicles, in use for over 15 years, will be phased out and replaced.

The Home Minister also announced that 402 vacant Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) posts will be filled soon, along with 10,000-15,000 constable vacancies across the state.

On the law and order situation in Karnataka, he said, “I am not making baseless claims. The crime rate has come down, as confirmed in a recent review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister. This is due to stringent law enforcement measures.”

He also noted that the formation of the Special Action Force (SAF) in the coastal region is playing a key role in curbing communal tensions and restoring peace.



