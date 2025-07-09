Man Arrested for Threatening Boy in Vittal

Bantwal: Vittal police have arrested Padmaraj, a resident of Manjeshwara Enmakaje, following an incident at the private bus stand in Vittal. The arrest comes after a case was registered regarding Padmaraj allegedly threatening a young boy who was conversing with a classmate.

According to reports, Padmaraj approached the boy while he was speaking with his classmate at the aforementioned bus stand and proceeded to threaten him.

The Vittal police have registered a case under Crime No. 83/2025, Sections 126(2), 352, 351(3), 196(1)(a) of the BNS 2023, at the Vittal Police Station.