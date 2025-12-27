Karnataka honour killing case: Minister Santosh Lad visits affected family, assures security

Hubballi: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh S. Lad on Saturday visited the family members of Vivekanand Doddamani, whose pregnant wife was allegedly killed by her father in a suspected case of honour killing in Hubbali.

The minister assured security to the family members of Doddamani, who were allegedly assaulted by his wife’s father and were undergoing treatment.

He assured the family of security, assistance and compensation from the government. The minister stated that necessary action would be taken in accordance with the law.

Minister Lad obtained information from doctors about the condition of the injured and the treatment being provided, and instructed officials to ensure the best possible medical care.

The minister also visited Inanveerapur village, where the incident took place, and gathered information about the case.

MLA N. Konareddy, Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad, N. Shashikumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Bhuvanesh Patil, and District Superintendent of Police Gunjan Arya were present on the occasion.

On December 21, in an honour killing incident reported from Inanveerapur village, a man brutally murdered his own daughter.

The girl’s father and relatives also assaulted the victim’s husband, Vivekanand Doddamani and his family members.

Mareppa Doddamani, Sunil Harijan, Sangeetha Harijan, Renavva, Ananya Doddamani, Yallappa Doddamani, Huvamma Doddamani and sustained injuries in the attack.

Police stated that Manya Patil, a Lingayat, had married Vivekananda, a Dalit. Both hail from the same village. They knew each other and fell in love while pursuing their graduation. They became closer through Instagram and later developed a relationship.

The couple got married on June 19 at the registrar’s office in Hubballi.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Manya Patil had earlier threatened to commit suicide if Vivekananda did not marry her. After the marriage, the police had called both families and brokered a compromise. Manya and Vivekananda later shifted to Haveri. They returned to their village on December 8, believing their relationship would be accepted as Manya was pregnant.

However, tensions resurfaced between the two families. The Hubballi Rural police again called the families and instructed the elders not to trouble each other.

Despite this, Manya Patil’s father and relatives allegedly barged into her house in the village and hacked her to death.

Police have arrested Manya Patil’s father and two others in connection with the case.

Vivekananda has demanded the death penalty for the accused.



