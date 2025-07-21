Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy Mourns the Demise of Senior Writer Gladys Rego

Mangalore: The Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy is in mourning following the passing of Symproza Philomena Gladys Sequeira, known in literary circles as Gladys Rego, on July 21, 2025. The esteemed writer, publisher, and former member of the Academy passed away at the “Pashchim” old age home in Someshwar, Ullal, at the age of 80.

Gladys Rego was a significant figure in the Konkani literary world, having dedicated her life to enriching the language and its literary landscape. Her contributions spanned various genres, including short stories, novels, poems, and insightful articles on a wide array of subjects. Beyond her writing, she played a vital role as a publisher, bringing numerous works to the public and fostering the growth of Konkani literature.

Her dedication to the field was recognized with several prestigious awards, including the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy’s ‘Honorary Award’ in 2004 for her outstanding contributions to literature. She was also a recipient of the Sandesh Award, among other accolades.

Shri Joachim Stany Alvares, President of the Karnataka Konkani Sahitya Academy, expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the Academy upon learning of her death. In a statement, he conveyed that the Academy is profoundly saddened by the loss of Gladys Rego, emphasizing the significant void her passing leaves in the Konkani literary community. Her lifelong commitment to Konkani literature and her multifaceted contributions will be remembered and cherished for generations to come.



