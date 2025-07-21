MLA Yashpal Suvarna Convenes Meeting to Address Traffic Congestion and Infrastructure Concerns in Udupi City

Udupi: A high-level meeting was convened on Monday at the Udupi City Municipality office, focusing on critical issues pertaining to traffic management, parking inadequacies, and the necessary relocation of essential water infrastructure within Udupi city. Presided over by MLA Yashpal Suvarna, the meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Udupi DySP Prabhu D.T., municipal authorities, National Highway Authority (NHA) officials, and representatives from the Varahi project.

The primary focus of the discussions centered on alleviating the persistent traffic congestion plaguing Udupi city. MLA Suvarna emphasized that the indiscriminate parking of vehicles along roadways constitutes a significant impediment to smooth traffic flow, particularly in high-traffic zones such as the city bus stand, Karavali Junction, Tenkanpet, and the vicinity of the Ajjarkad training school road. Addressing these concerns, the MLA directed the attending officials to formulate and implement effective strategies aimed at mitigating these challenges. Specific measures were discussed, although details were not disclosed, to discourage random roadside parking and optimize existing parking facilities.

In light of the ongoing concrete road construction at Kelarkarkala, MLA Suvarna proposed the implementation of strategic route diversions to maintain vehicular movement. Furthermore, he mandated the deployment of police personnel to oversee and regulate traffic flow in the affected area, ensuring minimal disruption to commuters and residents.

A significant portion of the meeting was dedicated to the discussion surrounding the relocation of Udupi City Municipality’s drinking water pipelines. These pipelines, currently situated along National Highway NH-169A, require relocation due to ongoing highway construction activities. Officials from the Varahi project provided updates on the relocation process. MLA Suvarna emphasized the critical importance of close coordination between the Varahi project and the National Highway Authority to ensure the continuity of the city’s water supply throughout the relocation process. He stressed that any potential disruptions to the water supply must be minimized, and contingency plans should be in place to address unforeseen circumstances.

The meeting saw the participation of several key figures, including Udupi City Municipal President Prabhakar Poojary, Standing Committee Chairman Sundar Kalmadi, Municipal Commissioner Mahantesh Hangargi, National Highway Authority officials Manjunath Nayak and Naveen, Varahi project officer Arkesh Gowda, Assistant Executive Engineer of the municipality Durga Prasad, and other esteemed members of the city council. The collaborative effort demonstrated a unified commitment to addressing the challenges facing Udupi city and ensuring the well-being of its residents.