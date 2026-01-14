Karnataka leadership tussle resurfaces as Dy CM Shivakumar shares cryptic post

Bengaluru: The leadership tussle in Karnataka has once again come to the forefront, with Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, a strong contender for the CM post, sharing a cryptic poster on Wednesday.

The poster, shared on social media platform X, prominently features Deputy CM Shivakumar with the message, “Efforts may fail, but prayers never do.”

The development has assumed significance amid strong rumours that the party’s national leadership will call Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar to resolve the leadership tussle after the Sankranti festival.

Shivakumar’s camp is hopeful of receiving “good news”. The development has further fuelled speculation following reports of Rahul Gandhi holding a private conversation at Mandakalli Airport in Mysuru on Tuesday evening.

Sources close to Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi has assured him not to be concerned and that he would be called to Delhi soon. Encouraged by this assurance, Shivakumar shared the post, the sources added. Congress insiders stated that the crucial meeting is likely to be held towards the end of this month.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior state Congress leaders came to see off Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli on Tuesday as he departed for Delhi.

Meanwhile, a private conversation between Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, and Rahul Gandhi at the airport has sparked speculation amid the ongoing leadership tussle in the state.

Videos and photographs of Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi holding a private discussion have gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation in political circles over a possible change in leadership. The Siddaramaiah camp is closely watching developments, as rumours are rife that the party high command may call both leaders to Delhi after the Sankranti festival for discussions on the leadership issue.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had stated on Monday that the party high command would call both leaders whenever necessary.

Meanwhile, at a media interaction, CM Siddaramaiah, when asked about political speculations regarding the Chief Minister’s post, retorted: “What speculations? It’s only media speculations. You are the ones creating speculations; the raising of these questions itself is baseless. Where is the confusion at the party? There is no development as such. There is nothing of this sort going on in the party.”

Regarding Congress Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain’s statement that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar will become the Chief Minister, he said, “They are baseless. Either I should talk about it, or the Deputy CM should speak about it. We are better people, and we should know what’s happening. We should talk, right?”



