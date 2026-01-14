Suspicion of 2 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in B’luru; form STF to deport them: BJP to K’taka govt

Bengaluru: BJP’s Karnataka unit on Wednesday said that there is a suspicion of about 2 lakh illegal Bangladeshi nationals settling in Bengaluru city, and urged the state government to form the Special Task Force (STF) to identify and deport them immediately.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly R. Ashoka said that, “There is suspicion that around two lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are settled in Bengaluru city alone. Mr. Home Minister G. Parameshwara, illegal immigrants themselves are reportedly admitting that nearly two lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are residing in Bengaluru city alone.”

“In the operations conducted by the police over the past week, 71 suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been taken into custody. Intruders accused in serious criminal cases such as human trafficking, after using fake Aadhaar cards and passports, are boldly seeking bail in courts,” Ashoka pointed out.

“This is an extremely shocking development, and if the situation continues in this manner, it will inevitably have serious adverse consequences on the peace, social harmony, and law and order of our state,” he noted.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara had stated that Bangladeshi nationals are settling in Bengaluru as it is a peaceful city, and he has instructed the Karnataka Police Department to gather information in this regard.

He, however, cautioned against vigilantism by BJP leaders and other organisations.

The state Home Minister said he had directed Director General and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh to collect details about Bangladeshi nationals living in Bengaluru and across the state.

“They will look into the facts regarding where they are living and whether they possess documents. The probe will ascertain how and from where they obtained these documents. They are behaving as if they are not Bangladeshis at all. We will verify this and take necessary action. We have already deported illegal Bangladeshis,” he said.



