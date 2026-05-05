Karnataka Lokayukta forms special probe team into Bengaluru govt hospital wall collapse

Bengaluru: A special investigation team has been constituted by the Karnataka Lokayukta to probe the horrifying incident in which seven people lost their lives after a wall collapsed at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday.

At least seven people were killed, including a girl child and two tourists from Kerala, after a compound wall of the government-run Bowring Hospital collapsed during heavy rain, hail, and a thunderstorm that lashed several parts of Bengaluru on April 29.

According to officials, the investigation team is holding a meeting on Tuesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the city.

During the meeting, discussions are being held on issuing notices to individuals who need to be questioned.

Manoj Kumar H.V., the Dean of Bowring Hospital, will also participate in the meeting, and officials are expected to gather crucial information from him.

An officer of the rank of Superintendent of Police has been appointed as the Investigating Officer.

The team will also include a district judge and the Chief Engineer from the technical wing of the Lokayukta institution.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil has directed the team to complete the investigation and submit a report by May 16.

Following the tragedy, Lokayukta Justice Patil visited the spot and issued a stern warning.

Subsequently, a case was registered with the Lokayukta. Now, a dedicated team has been formed to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, an engineering team has already collected samples such as cement, soil, stones, and other materials from the site.

Based on these samples, the investigation team will also summon members of the hospital administration for questioning.

Parallel investigations are underway, with one being conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, alongside probes by the engineering team and the Lokayukta.

The compound wall, made of cement and bricks and located near the accident ward gate, collapsed during the heavy rain.

Seven people, including five women,, were injured in the incident.

Following the tragedy following the Bowring Hospital compound wall collapse after heavy rain, hail, and a thunderstorm, which claimed seven lives, the Karnataka government ordered a statewide hospital premises audit with special focus on Bengaluru hospitals.

Karnataka Lokayukta Justice Patil ordered a suo motu probe while visiting the site of the compound wall collapse, in which seven people, including a girl child, were killed.

He also sought a report on the incident from the Medical Education Department.

Upalokayukta Justice K.N. Phaneendra and Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa accompanied him during the visit.