Sringeri recount row: This is vote dacoity, says former Karnataka Cong MLA Rajegowda

Bengaluru: Former Congress MLA, T.D. Rajegowda, who lost following recounting of votes in Sringeri Assembly Constituency, has alleged that he was subjected to grave injustice in the recounting of votes, asserting that he had originally won the election by a margin of 201 votes.

It can be recalled that in the recounting of postal ballots for Sringeri Assembly segment, BJP candidate D.N. Jeevaraj has emerged victorious against sitting Congress MLA, T.D. Rajegowda.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Bengaluru, Rajegowda termed the outcome of the recount “unconstitutional,” claiming that votes were deliberately invalidated to alter the result. “This is not mere vote theft; this is vote dacoity,” he said.

He expressed confidence in securing justice through legal means, stating that he has faith in both the Election Commission and the judiciary. Rajegowda clarified that he would not have approached the court if the process had been limited to a standard recount. “I went to court because several allegations were made against me,” he said.

Rajegowda further maintained that his victory had been determined in the presence of multiple candidates and that the official proceedings declaring his win bore the signatures of agents from all political parties.

Warning of wider implications, he said that failure to deliver justice in his case could set a dangerous precedent for electoral malpractice across the country. “If we do not get justice in this matter, such irregularities could occur nationwide,” he cautioned.

He also levelled serious allegations against BJP leader D.N. Jeevaraj, claiming that there have been cases registered against him and others in connection with irregularities, including alleged tampering of land allotment records. Rajegowda alleged that the practice of altering official documents has a history.

Rajegowda stated, “In 2023, the entire election counting process was completed in the presence of all candidates, counting agents, and returning officers involved. We had also appointed our agents. In every round of counting, the votes received by each candidate were shown in front of them, and all details of the votes polled were duly recorded. After this, the proceedings were concluded.”

“Subsequently, the Election Commission declared me the elected MLA and issued the certificate. However, within a month, an election petition was filed, raising several allegations.

“In response, I submitted all the relevant documents before the Court. After hearing the matter, the court dismissed all other allegations and ordered a recount of only the rejected postal ballots. The court further directed that if any substantial discrepancy was found, the valid postal ballots should also be recounted,” he stated.

The remarks come amid escalating political tensions following the Sringeri recount, with both Congress and BJP trading allegations over the integrity of the electoral process.