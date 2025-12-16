Karnataka Lokayukta raids four govt officers in DA case, properties valued at Rs 18.20 crore seized

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta, on Tuesday, conducted raids at multiple locations across the state, targeting four government officials in connection with allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, according to an official statement.

Assets worth a total of Rs 18.20 crore (Rs 18,20,52,710), including both movable and immovable properties, were detected during the searches.

The Karnataka Lokayukta Police carried out search operations in connection with disproportionate assets cases registered against four government officers at Lokayukta police stations in Mandya, Dharwad, Hosapet and Shivamogga.

On December 16, simultaneous searches were conducted at the residences, offices and premises belonging to the relatives of the accused officials at more than 21 locations.

The raids were conducted on properties linked to Byresh V.S., Office Superintendent with Panchayat Raj Engineering Division of Zilla Panchayat in Mandya district; Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur, Joint Director of the Vigilance Cell of the Agriculture Department in Belagavi; L.R. Shankar Naik, District Health Officer in Vijayanagara district; and Roopla Naik S., Executive Engineer with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Shivamogga district.

During the searches, information relating to the alleged acquisition of disproportionate assets was unearthed.

Searches were conducted at five locations linked to Byresh V.S.

During the operation, immovable assets worth Rs 2.14 crore and movable assets worth Rs 1.04 crore were found.

The movable assets included jewellery worth Rs 18 lakh and household articles valued at Rs 70 lakh.

The total value of assets detected in his case stood at Rs 3.18 crore.

Searches at six locations belonging to Rajashekar Erappa Bijapur led to the detection of immovable properties, including three sites, three houses and agricultural land, valued at Rs 5.34 crore.

Movable assets worth Rs 72.79 lakh were also recovered.

Searches were conducted at four locations linked to L.R. Shankar Naik.

During the operation, immovable assets worth Rs 4.20 crore, including 11 sites and five houses, were found.

Movable assets worth Rs 69.82 lakh, including jewellery valued at Rs 16.75 lakh, were also detected.

Lokayukta sleuths conducted searches at six locations linked to Roopla Naik S. and found immovable assets valued at Rs 2.94 crore and movable assets worth Rs 1.10 crore, including jewellery valued at Rs 84.09 lakh.

The Lokayukta Police have registered disproportionate assets cases against all the four government officers.

Sources confirmed that one of the officers allegedly flushed around Rs 50,000 in cash down the toilet during the raids.

The alleged accused officer is said to have panicked on seeing the Lokayukta officials and reportedly kept the police waiting outside his house for nearly half an hour before opening the door.