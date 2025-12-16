Mangaluru Police Apprehend Absconding Accused with Extensive Criminal Record

Mangaluru: City police have successfully apprehended Abdul Ravoof, also known as Mese Ravoof, a 48-year-old resident of Uppala in the Manjeshwar taluk, on Tuesday. Ravoof, who had been evading legal proceedings by failing to appear before the court, is implicated in a significant number of criminal cases in Karnataka and Kerala.

According to official statements from the police department, Ravoof faces a total of 25 cases. Nineteen of these are registered in various police stations within the Kasaragod district of Kerala, while one case is registered at the Kavoor Police Station and an additional five at the Konaje Police Station in Mangaluru city.

The court had previously issued an arrest warrant for Ravoof in connection with the case filed at the Kavoor Police Station. He had also been officially declared a proclaimed offender in the five cases registered at the Konaje Police Station, indicating his deliberate avoidance of the legal system. Furthermore, an additional arrest warrant had been issued against him in relation to a case registered at the Manjeshwar Police Station.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy issued a statement emphasizing the significance of the arrest, characterizing Ravoof as an interstate notorious criminal and an associate of Isubu Ziyad, also known as Zia, of Paivalike, Uppala, Kerala. This association suggests potential connections to organized crime networks.

The operation to apprehend Ravoof was conducted under the guidance of North Sub-Division ACP Srikanth K. A dedicated police team, led by ASI Chandrashekhar and comprising HC Reji V.M., Damodara K., and Halesh Naik, successfully apprehended the accused on December 16. Following the arrest, Abdul Ravoof has been handed over to the Kavoor Police Station, where further legal proceedings will be initiated to address the charges against him.