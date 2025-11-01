Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar Affirms Party Loyalty Amidst Political Discourse

Udupi: Women and Child Development Minister and Udupi District In-charge Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has reiterated her unwavering loyalty to the Congress party, emphasizing her role as a dedicated worker following the party’s directives. Speaking to reporters following the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, Hebbalkar addressed various political matters, ranging from speculation regarding a change in Chief Minister to ongoing disputes between party members.

Regarding the potential change in Chief Minister, Hebbalkar stated that the decision rests entirely with the AICC president. “I am an ordinary Congress worker. The issue of changing the Chief Minister is left to the AICC president. I, like every Congress worker, follow what the party says,” she affirmed. She further emphasized her commitment to accepting any role assigned by the party, stating, “The party has recognized me and allowed me to serve. Even if the party decides that my role should change, I will gladly accept it.”

Hebbalkar also addressed Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s remarks concerning Sonia Gandhi’s sacrifices, dismissing any need for speculation. “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is a leader who always acts according to the High Command’s directions,” she said, adding, “He has often spoken about Sonia Gandhi’s sacrifices, and there’s no need to assign any special meaning to those words. We all know the history of the Gandhi family — Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi.”

In response to Minister H.C. Mahadevappa’s statement regarding the “November Revolution,” Hebbalkar expressed her support, stating, “He is one of our senior and most intelligent cabinet ministers. Whatever he says, I support him.”

Addressing the topic of a separate flag, Hebbalkar emphasized the sanctity of Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and voiced her disapproval. “I do not support those who hoist a separate flag. Our elders and writers fought for the unification of Karnataka,” she stated, adding that she would address the issue more comprehensively in the future.

Turning to the public dispute between former MP Pratap Simha and MLA Pradeep Eshwar, Hebbalkar appealed for restraint and responsible conduct. “As an elder sister, I would like to advise both of them,” she said. “People are watching us — as politicians, we must be role models, not behave in ways that bring shame.” She further cautioned against involving families in political arguments, urging both individuals to cease the ongoing spat.

Regarding the Dharmasthala case, Hebbalkar clarified the government’s position following the High Court’s stay on the SIT investigation. “The High Court has stayed the SIT investigation, and we will abide by the court’s order,” she stated. “The discussion that the government or investigation has suffered a setback is not true. The government is taking steps to vacate the stay order. Dharmasthala is a sacred place, and that message must go out to the public.”

Finally, Hebbalkar assured the public of the state government’s commitment to Udupi’s development, stating, “The government has no shortage of resources; everything is functioning smoothly.” The minister’s statements underscored her dedication to party unity, responsible governance, and the continued progress of Karnataka.